Trin Alum Charity Elder Discusses her Book “Power: The Rise of Black Women in America”

On Thursday, February 16th, Award-winning journalist, media executive, and Trinity alumna Charity Elder returned to campus to share her book Power: The Rise of Black Women in America.

Elder graduated from Trinity in 2000 with a degree in sociology. She then received her master’s in broadcast journalism from New York University and would continue to work in various production and journalism jobs. In 2020, Elder decided to leave her career at Yahoo News as the head of video and podcast production to pursue her dream of writing a book. In Power: The Black Women in America, Elder wanted to prove that “there has never been a better time to be a Black woman in the United States.”

The evening began with delicious food from a local Caribbean restaurant, Island Fish Head. Students, staff, and faculty from all backgrounds gathered to enjoy food and discuss Elder’s book before her talk. I sat in-between Trinity’s president, Joanne Berger-Sweeney, and another Trinity VIP Rabbi Rachel Putterman.

After our meal, Elder arrived and took the stage with Adyanna Odom ’23, a senior studying international studies with a concentration in global hip hop. Jessica Filion, Elder’s classmate at Trinity and associate director of alumni relations, gave them a heartwarming and excellent introduction. Odom started the discussion by asking Elder the motive behind writing her book and what it means to her. Elder discussed how she wanted the book to be more than just an argument; she wanted it to be a study backed up by data. Her research, a combination of history and sociology, was conducted through observation, interviews, and stories, both personal and from world history.

In attendance was a long-time Trinity Professor of Sociology, Stephen Valocchi. Not only did Professor Valocchi teach Elder during her time at Trinity, but Elder also reached out to him for advice while writing her book. Elder discussed her meaning of power and advised other Black women in the crowd on how they could harness their power. Elder’s answers were powerful, insightful, and inspiring for everyone in attendance, regardless of identity. In addition, Elder shared personal stories of how she grapples with power in the corporate world as a Black woman. One story that stood out to me was about her time at Yahoo News, where she proved herself as a leader and displayed confidence and respect that landed her a lead position in production.

The floor was then opened for audience members to ask questions about Elder’s work. Students and staff asked her various questions, including how her time at Trinity helped her succeed professionally. She talked about the leadership skills she learned at Trinity through her positions on multiple campus organizations, and starting the cheerleading club. The night ended with the talk organizers gifting Elder some Trinity swag and numerous rounds of applause.

Overall, the book talk/discussion was informative and motivating for me as a woman. It was an honor to attend this event and be welcomed by the organizers and attendees. If you want to know more about Charity Elder and her book, visit her website https://www.charityelder.com/.