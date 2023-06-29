Presidential Summer 2023

President Berger-Sweeney presents her summer 2023 playlist! 😎

We’ve got summer classics, artists who have performed on campus, and tributes to late, great musical talents. Enjoy your long summer weekend soundtrack, courtesy of JBS.

LISTEN HERE

Playlist notes from President Berger-Sweeney:

Rollin’ On by Jackie Venson

Jackie is an electric guitarist and singer who moves easily from blues to reggae to rock to country. I saw her this summer and it’s clear that she’s a rising star! Some are comparing her electrifying playing to Jimi Hendrix.

The Man by Aloe Blacc

This headliner for Trinity’s Alumni Bicentennial Celebration won my heart with his smooth sound and marvelous moves.

Philadelphia Freedom by Elton John

This is in honor of Sir Elton’s final tour. Who can forget how he burst on the scene in the 1970’s and created hit after hit after hit.

Break My Soul by Beyoncé

What’s the summer without a little Queen Bey? Truthfully, what’s any season without a little Bey?

Summertime by George Gershwin, sung by Ella Fitzgerald

It was on last year’s list, and it’s here again. One of my favorite all time songs and who doesn’t want to think about “summertime, when the living is easy?”

Jamaica Farewell by Harry Belafonte

Farewell to the magnificent Harry Belafonte. This is a song that my mother would sing to me as a lullaby.

Simply the Best by Tina Turner

In tribute to the great Tina Turner, who was simply the best.

Not While I’m Around by Stephen Sondheim, from Sweeney Todd

This ironic song is a young boy professing love to his mother-like figure and vowing to protect her. Farewell to the marvelous Mr. Sondheim.

Teach Your Children by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young

In honor of the songbook of David Crosby.

If Ever I Would Leave You by Frederick Loewe, from Camelot

Lancelot professes his forbidden love to Queen Guinevere and shares that if he would leave her, “it wouldn’t be in summer…”

La Donna é mobile by Luciano Pavarotti

Women are fickle and you never know what they are thinking. I saw this heartbreaking opera at the Met this year. What a treat!