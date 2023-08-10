By afischbe

Happy National Connecticut Day!

National Connecticut Day is celebrated every August 10 in the remembrance of Connecticut, the fifth state to join the United States of America, and as a way to promote CT tourism.

Looking for public ways to celebrate?

And as always, you can schedule a guided tour of our beautiful campus! While you’re here, be sure to check out our Athletics schedules–all games are free and open to the public.

Happy CT Day!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.