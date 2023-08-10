Happy National Connecticut Day!

National Connecticut Day is celebrated every August 10 in the remembrance of Connecticut, the fifth state to join the United States of America, and as a way to promote CT tourism.
Looking for public ways to celebrate?
- Take a walking tour of public art in downtown Hartford, created by Alden Gordon, Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts at Trinity.
- Check out the 37 tree species on campus. Trinity’s arboretum includes two Connecticut state champion trees—an English Elm and a Temple’s Upright Sugar Maple—the largest known trees of those species in the state.
- Explore the area around campus with a student-produced walking tour highlighting Hartford’s Frog Hollow.
And as always, you can schedule a guided tour of our beautiful campus! While you’re here, be sure to check out our Athletics schedules–all games are free and open to the public.
Happy CT Day!