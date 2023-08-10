Happy National Connecticut Day!

National Connecticut Day is celebrated every August 10 in the remembrance of Connecticut, the fifth state to join the United States of America, and as a way to promote CT tourism.

Looking for public ways to celebrate?

Take a walking tour of public art in downtown Hartford, created by Alden Gordon, Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts at Trinity.

Check out the 37 tree species on campus. Trinity’s arboretum includes two Connecticut state champion trees—an English Elm and a Temple’s Upright Sugar Maple—the largest known trees of those species in the state.

Explore the area around campus with a student-produced walking tour highlighting Hartford’s Frog Hollow.

And as always, you can schedule a guided tour of our beautiful campus! While you’re here, be sure to check out our Athletics schedules–all games are free and open to the public.

Happy CT Day!