Hartford Pride Fest 2023

Hartford Pride Fest is an annual event in downtown Hartford comprised of numerous vendors, vibrant music, and a joyful crowd. This year, Hartford Pride was held on Church Street. From early on, people flocked to the festival, and soon enough the streets were fully occupied with people dressed in their most adored and creative outfits.

Trinity has just recently received a 5-star score on the Campus Pride Index in its support for the LGBTQ+ community on campus. During Hartford Pride, the Queer Resource Center (QRC) joined by tabling along with other vendors on Church Street and introducing its model of supporting collegiate LGBTQ+ community to the greater Hartford community.