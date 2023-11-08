WRTC.FM DJ Selects

WRTC FM 89.3 is a noncommercial radio station based right here on Trinity’s campus! Since 1947, the station has provided listeners with a wide range of music including rock, country, jazz, and everything in between with 60+ programs. The station consists of students and community volunteers with a passion for music that share their tunes with the Hartford area.

Behind the scenes of the station is a student executive board that works to keep the station running. Whether it’s recruiting new students, creating merch for fundraisers, or putting on free concerts, the WRTC e-board works hard to establish WRTC as a key part of Trinity. Along with being hardworking, they also collectively have a diverse music taste and love to share their music with others. Here is a little bit about each DJ and three of their favorite songs they wanted to share with you.

LISTEN HERE

One more thing…

Each year WRTC does a fundraiser to help keep the station going. All of our on-air hosts are volunteers, but there are many expenses. Much of our financial assistance has traditionally come from our loyal listeners and, more than ever, we rely on your backing to keep us on the air doing what we do best! We use your donations to continually improve our ability to produce quality, live, community-based radio, 24-hours-a-day, 365 days a year.

Please consider donating via our website https://wrtcfm.com/ or by calling in on (860) 297-2450. Thank you!

Emeline Avignon ’24, Station Manager

SHOW: Mixed Signals – Tuesdays 9:00-10:30 PM

Emeline merges folk and indie rock, including music from around the world from those genres.

Songs: Come On In by Lady Wray, I’ve Been Away by WITCH, and Promises by Cleo Sol

Julia Cheesman ’24, Business Manager

SHOW: Cheese On Air – Tuesdays 7:30-9:00 PM

Host Julia plays everything from classic rock to new, indie breakthrough bands, changing it up every week for an on-going exploration of good music.

Songs: Mother We Just Can’t Get Enough by New Radicals, Op Shop Lover by grentperez and Lime Cordaile, and Beautiful Stranger by The Dip

Felix Thompson ’24, Promotions Director

SHOW: The Rock Pit – Fridays 12:30-1:00 PM

Felix plays a wide range of rock, touching on every decade of rock from the 60s to the present. Get ready to fall into a big pit of Jam, Classic rock, Grunge, Metal, a little bit of Country-Western and everything in between.

Songs: Spirit Of The Dark Horse by Goose, Ten Years Gone by Led Zeppelin, and Highwayman by The Highwaymen.

Caitlin Doherty ’26, Promotions Director

SHOW: All Our Yesterdays – Thursdays 6:00-7:30 PM

Caitlin hosts a 70s progressive and soft rock show, with occasional dabbling into the late 60s, early 80s and current indie tunes. It’s the type of music that makes you feel like a character in a coming-of-age movie.

Songs: Sunday Morning by Margo Guryan, Beautiful and Blue by Badfinger, and There Is Nothing More to Say by The Millennium.

Caroline Courtney ’26, Secretary

SHOW: C on WRTC – Fridays 9:00-10:30 PM

Host C plays cool music.

Songs: Shy by HUNNY, Feed the Ducks by Loveseat Pete, Come On by The Films

Riley Brown ’25, Public Relations Director

SHOW: Who’s On Aux – Thursdays 4:45-6:00 PM

You didn’t know how cool you were til you started listening to this show! DJ Bee curates a handpicked selection of indie meets alt. New tracks, deep cuts, and songs that will always get you on aux.

Songs: Billie Toppy by Men I Trust, In The Heat Of The Morning by The Last Shadow Puppets, and Bros by Wolf Alice.

Lizzie Nelson ’26, Public Relations Director

SHOW: Lounging with Liz – Sundays 4:30-6:00 PM

DJ Lizzie plays a mix of genres with some programs featuring themed playlists, while others are just a mix of her favorite tracks.

Songs: City Rain by John Vincent III, Julia by Mt. Joy and We Find Love by Daniel Caesar.