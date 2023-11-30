By Vy Duong ’26

Fifty Years of Hip Hop

In 2023, we celebrate hip hop being an enormous global movement for 50 years. In its five decades of existence, hip hop has uplifted minority voices, provided a space for people to channel emotions and artistic expressions, mobilized political actions amongst other wonderful things. Hip hop has produced and nurtured a great many influential figures in our contemporary world and has changed lives for the better for thousands. This playlist, consisting of songs over five decades, hopefully will bring a picture of the evolution of hip hop music and serves to honor the culture that has made the world a better place. LISTEN HERE

 

*Playlists are arranged by our student/guest curators and may contain explicit lyrics/content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.