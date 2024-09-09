From Memory to History: Scrapbooks at the Watkinson Library – Exhibit Currently On View

From the curator, Leonard Banco: The Watkinson Library Scrapbook Collection consists of 120 albums that were compiled between 1820 and 1965. Some comprise a series of scrapbooks completed by single individuals; others are albums that stand alone. The names of the compilers are known or can be deduced for the majority of these albums; for twenty-eight, the compilers remain unidentified. Some albums have survived in quite good condition; a few are so fragile they can barely be opened. Many contain collections of chromolithograph trade or greeting cards. Others are composed of newspaper clippings which are often about contemporary events. Yet others contain all manner of memorabilia from trips taken, correspondence sent by others, and records of membership organizations.

These albums bear witness to lived lives. Those who compiled these scrapbooks created collections of their memories. The content reflects some of what was important to them. They would have looked at these books and perhaps reflected on memories of personal experiences, relationships, happiness, and loss. Those memories, however, died with their creators. As contemporary observers, we do not share their memories. We regard these scrapbooks now as part of history, preceding and foreshadowing the events which would follow. For those of us viewing parts of this collection for the first time, we should ponder what each of us will leave behind and how it will be regarded by those who follow us.

This exhibition will be on display in the Watkinson Library Reading Room and the Level A Gallery in Raether Library until October 7, 2024. We also invite you to read the exhibitions catalogue on our digital repository.