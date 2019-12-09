Graffiti- Final Art Piece

BookScanCenter

This art piece is called “To be Continued…”. I got a motive of this piece from the book, “Finding Waldo”. This was a rough and a final draft as I wanted my imagination to take over in what I drew. I chose “Hope” as my word in this art piece because that was the word that most appropriately described today’s world. As seen in the piece, I purposely left some outlines uncolored and even colored some in black and white. If you look at the piece carefully, one will soon find hidden things like an owl, dragon, eye, and medal that cannot be seen at a glance. These uncolored hidden things represent the ignored things in our society, regardless of good or bad, that we let it go over our head. The black and white colored things represent the things that are harming out society such as chemicals, global warming and racism. Lastly, the colored objects represent the hope in out society. Other than the key word that was requested in the prompt, the hands that spell out LOVE was the center of this piece. I filled three of the four hands with the predominant colors of the human race. I purposely left the first one with the bracelet saying “사랑” (love in Korean) white because I feel like there is an absence of love between people due to racism. Like other uncolored things that is hidden in this piece, love within the society is restricted due to racism. Like this piece, I hope the society will start to notice the hidden positives to make the world an even better place in the near future.