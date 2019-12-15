HISTORICAL CHANGE IN HIP-HOP AND ITS JOURNEY TO A SUCCESSFUL DEVELOPMENT

Hip hop first originated around 1970 in the Southern Bronx, New York City. The South Bronx was a predominately African American community with an unimaginable amount of gang violence and drug dealing. Due to this reason, most people living in Southern Bronx had an unstable income. By the mid-1970s, the South Bronx had lost 600,000 manufacturing jobs; 40 percent of the sector disappeared (13, Chang). The average per capita income also dropped significantly to $2,430 which was just half of the New York City average and 40 percent of the nationwide average. Originating from the gang and drug-filled neighborhood, hip-hop culture naturally had aspects of gangs, particularly territorialism and the tradition of battling. As hip-hop developed in the 70s and DJs like DJ Kool Herc, the elements of hip-hop culture started to form. By this time, the hip-hop culture made its mark by its racial pride, self-expression, and its original style. The music itself had more meaning in lyrics and rhymes within the lyrics as seen in songs like Rapper’s Delight by the Sugar Hill Gang. With this killer hit turning hip-hop into mainstream music, rappers started to sign with record labels. Ever since the creation of record labels, there has been a controversy on whether the record labels, predominantly owned by white people, led to a loss of the hip-hop culture. One could argue that the outside influence on hip-hop led to the downfall of the hip-hop culture. However, the historical impact on hip-hop culture ultimately led hip-hop to have great success by acting as a platform for self-expression, gaining a social significance for the African American community and providing a path for kids in the hood to draw themselves away from the drugs, guns, and violence.

Starting in the late 70s and early 80s, rappers got endorsement deals and signed with record labels. Being under a label not only shined a direct light to the rapper to gain popularity, but it also gave rappers more tools to work with as labels had incomparably more money than individual rappers. With all the pros of the label, it also brought some cons. Soon after rappers have signed with different record labels, the traditional culture of hip-hop seemed to diminish due to the strict restriction that was given by the labels to the rappers. This action at first lead to a loss of self-expression of rappers which was one of the core values of hip-hop. This also led to a loss of black culture in hip-hop as the record labels were predominantly owned by rich white people which blurred the black identity in raps. However, the hip-hop culture did not die off completely. By the mid-80s, many rappers brought the core values of hip-hop back. In fact, the idea of self-expression and standing up for the black culture seemed to be more defined than it has ever been in the history of hip-hop.

Booming in the East Coast, rappers started to brand themselves and create their restrictions that allowed things that were prevented in previous labels. With the founding of the Def Jam Records in 1984, in New York, New York, rappers were able to bring back free self-expression through lyrics. The lyrics started to again have more meaning and intent behind instead of just having lyrics to please the crowd at the party. For example, the song “Showdown” by the Sugar Hill Gang was released under the Sugar Hill Records, which was funded by a white entrepreneur named Morris Levy, had lyrics that targeted the market as a party song. On the other hand, the song “Mama Said Knock You Out” by LL Cool J had a gangster rap style and lyrics, putting their emotions into the music and lyric itself. For example, the verse “Don’t call it a comeback, I been here for years, Rocking my peers and putting suckas in fear” has two meanings, the first describing his previous platinum album that got criticized by other hip-hop artists and the second sending a message to the critics that it did not faze him. In fact, he is warning them that he will ‘knock out’ the critics through the gangster style rapping. The absence of restriction on rappers allowed them to express themselves in a way that would be impossible in labels that were owned by white people.

The process of losing and gaining the originality of hip-hop brought the black community to a realization of the significance of lyrics and guided them to use hip-hop as a platform to fight against white racism and institutional power. The discrimination due to race could not be avoided and the black community struggled to have a say in the society due to heavy favoritism against the black community. However, with hip hop being included in mainstream music and played on the radio across the nation, it created a successful platform for them to throw their voice out regardless of the institutions and the society, in general, wanting to hear them or not. The gangster rapping got changed slightly due to this reason as well. The raps now had the same aggressive lyric, but it was primarily targeted against the institutions that unfavored the black community. The song “Can’t Truss It” by the Public Enemy criticized the corporate world that is a modern version of slavery. The music video recalls the slave auction and one can see the objectification of the black men by the white people.

In addition to the vivid remake of the slave auction, lyrical content and the rap technique in this song highlights how big of a role hip-hop played for the black community to fight against racism. In the first verse, Chuck D emphasizes the ongoing systematical persecution of black people by comparing slavery to the holocaust. He goes, “But then again I got a story that’s harder than a hardcore, cost of the holocaust, I’m talkin’ bout the one still goin’ on” (1, Genius). By comparing slavery to one of the most, if not the most horrific event in the modern era, it accentuates the struggle against white racism. The lyrics are poignant yet assertive helping the listeners to get the best glimpse of the sadness and anger of the black community. The rap techniques in this song also highlight the beauty of hip-hop lyricism. The use of perfect rhymes, assonance, multi-syllable rhymes, and the bending words brings richness and clarity to the music as it emphasizes the keywords in the lyric. For example, “Smacked in the back for the other man to mack” (1, Genius) brings attention specifically to this line highlighting the power sequence between the working-class minority community and the rich white folks. The rhythm here is ordered not by natural speech but by creative pairing of syllables (47, Bradley). This style brings the hard delivery of each rhyme which ended up very effective to send the message of this song. The bold decision of rappers to follow the tradition of self-expression despite the hate by the public successfully led the black community to set foot and have a voice in American society.

The rise of hip-hop also had a significant impact on black youth. Before the rise, most black youths got involved in a gang or a drug activity to sustain their living. Since most of the black neighborhood was occupied with a working-class minority family, selling drugs was an easy way to make money and joining a gang meant gaining support from other members. This was certainly not the best option for the youth. With the small support that came from joining a gang, teenagers could not live as a ‘kid’. Instead of playing sports after school and playing with their friends in the neighborhood, kids were drawn into gun violence, alcohol, and drugs. They lived the day to survive another day and long-term goals or dream was an option realistically out of their reach. However, since the birth of hip-hop through DJ Kool Herc and the success of rising as a piece of mainstream music, hip-hop slowly drew kids away from drugs and gang activities and suggested hip-hop as a safe way to make a living. Soon after hip-hop has landed in the South Bronx, Herc and his competitors divided the Bronx into a new kind of grid. The introduction of competition through music was the first step in the whole process. In the Bronx, a new hierarchy was established by DJs. Violence did not suddenly end, but an enormous amount of creative energy was now ready to be released from the bottom of American Society (82, Chang). As hip-hop gained its popularity, the bottom of the American society kept rising. New rappers were introduced into the scene and 1979 was when the creative energy of the minorities hit the jackpot. With the release of the “Rapper’s Delight” in October, all of a sudden, it was a biggest-selling record of the year. The album sold 100,000 copies in a week in NYC (193, Fricke). This jackpot hit was playing out of all radios around the nation and this fact heavily influenced the kids. Kids were watching black rappers who once was in the position of these kids now on the radio and getting tons of money. This blow-up of hip-hop, a genre created by the black community or the bottom of the American society at the time gave hope to the hopeless black youth to draw themselves away from the path of drugs and violence but instead to follow their passion such as hip-hop to be successful.

Since its creation, the hip-hop culture was and still is in continuous development. It gets modified through the society’s interpretation of the genre regardless of whether that change is positive or negative. Even though there were some downfalls and bumpy roads, historical change in hip-hop over time eventually led to the successful development for future hip-hop. Modern hip-hop became a platform where anyone, regardless of their race or economic stance, can earn a living and speak their unheard voices. The historical changes also brought more creativity to the genre of hip-hop as many artists now use their creativity to interpret hip-hop in their way while preserving the traditional core elements of hip-hop. Hip-hop is still evolving while keeping the roots of the genre and thus, the historical impact on hip-hop culture ultimately led to the development of hip-hop, not setbacks.

