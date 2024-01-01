BIOL 216 Human Anatomy

This course examines the function, embryology, and evolution of the human form. We focus on the anatomy of the musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, osmoregulatory and reproductive systems. Readings and discussions center on the evolution of the human form and the embryological basis of certain clinical conditions and pathologies. In the lab section, students examine first-hand mammalian tissue specimens, bones, and dissections as well as explore digital human images.

Prerequisite: C- or better in Biology 182L and Biology 183L or Permission of Instructor.