Would you like free access to the daily online version of the New York Times and Washington Post, or perhaps the Los Angeles Times from 1900 or Japan Times from 1875?
Check out all of our news content from around the United States and the world.
We have access to early newspapers from the 17th and 18th centuries up to, and including, the present day!
Current Trinity students, faculty and staff may also activate a free subscription, or access, current content from these major newspapers via the following links:
- Financial Times. Click the “Join now” button to set up your access through Trinity’s group subscription.
- New York Times. Create an account using your institutional email and then login with your new nytimes.com credentials. Faculty and staff must re-register every four years. Students have access until graduation. Once an account is created, access is via https://www.nytimes.com/.
- Wall Street Journal (WSJ.com). Site license to the website WSJ.com. Individual registration is required. Once you’ve has activated a WSJ account, you may sign into the account from anywhere by visiting WSJ.com directly or downloading the WSJ app. Faculty & staff must refresh activation yearly; students must provide year of graduation.
- Washington Post. No registration is required. Provides last 5 years of content.