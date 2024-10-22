Color Our Collections 2024 – Calling all creators!

#ColorOurCollections is an initiative from the New York Academy of Medicine to transform library, museum, and archival collections into free coloring pages. Trinity College Library & Information Technology Services participates in this initiative by publishing an annual coloring book featuring a mix of scans of our archival material and student-submitted artwork. Our digital repository hosts PDF versions of our previous coloring books.

Our theme this year is Touch Grass: Experience the Natural World. In honor of the library’s new seed library and our status as an arboretum, we’re celebrating the natural world at Trinity and beyond. This can include depictions of flora, fauna, landscapes, or any other part of nature.

Feeling inspired? All Trinity students are invited to participate by submitting their original artwork for inclusion in this year’s coloring books. See the guidelines below for details. If you have any questions, please direct them to trinitywellness@trincoll.edu.

We’re also hosting an event called Pumpkins and Pencils tomorrow, October 23, from 4:15-5:15pm in room 182 of the library. Drop by for a chance to work on your coloring book submissions and enjoy some sweet treats!

To enter the contest, be sure to submit your artwork in coloring book style to trinitywellness@trincoll.edu by NOVEMBER 15, 2024.