Bantam Research Roost

Our research & instruction librarians are flying the coop and setting up temporary roosts around campus to bring research support right to you!

Our Bantam Research Roost program, which debuted during the spring 2024 semester and has returned this fall, is a traveling librarian initiative designed to increase the library’s visibility and accessibility on campus, fostering a more inclusive environment and supporting student academic success. Whether you’re a student working on an assignment or a faculty member seeking new resources, the Bantam Research Roost brings the library’s expertise directly to you, making it easier than ever to tap into our wealth of resources and expertise, wherever you are on campus.

Once a week, throughout the semester, our research librarians and peer research assistants will visit a different campus location between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Stop by our table to get answers to research questions and learn about exciting resources, services, and events in the library.

Our friendly librarians can help you at any stage in your research, whether that’s brainstorming or focusing research topics or questions, finding relevant sources, evaluating sources, or citing and managing your sources. Faculty are also invited to begin a conversation about how we can support your courses through instruction sessions or assist with your own research needs.

As an added incentive the first student to speak with us each week will receive a $5 Peter B’s gift card (while supplies last)! We will have additional goodies including stickers and (usually) candy for everyone to enjoy when you visit our roost.

The Research Roost schedule can be found on the Campus Calendar and our location will be posted as a story on our Instagram account (@trincoll_library) each week.

Lastly, remember our friendly and knowledgeable librarians and peer research assistants are available to help you with your research beyond the roost. You can make an appointment to meet with us at a time that is convenient for you or send us an email. We are always happy to chat and help you find the answers you need.