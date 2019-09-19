FYSM prompt 3

Patrick Neiswender

Patton & Bradley

Did Great-Grandpa Hoover ever know either General Patton or General Bradley Grandma? I know that he was stationed in the Pacific Islands for a little bit of World War II but was just wondering if he ever had the chance to serve under either of those two. No? Ok I was just wondering, General Patton and General Bradley had very different styles anyway I do not know which one he would have preferred. You cannot argue against General Patton’s effectiveness, he was definitely who wanted to kick some German butt as much as possible but the ways he did that is not something I fully agree with. General Bradley however is much more of a “common man General” and respected his troops and was always polite which is something you taught me to do to everyone I meet.

General Patton is obsessed with the history of great military battles and heroes. This obsession to have his name talked in the history books transformed him to becoming so achievement oriented. Achievement orientation is the focusing on a goal and the mission and stooping at nothing to accomplish that goal. For General Patton, he wants to fight, constantly. No matter where, no matter how, he is always ready to battle like when he rushes to Palermo even though he was ordered to protect the flank for General Montgomery. He thought his plan would be best to get to Messina, so he did it, no thought to any of the other Generals. Instead of being impulsive and direct like General Patton, General Bradley was more technical is how he approaches battles, and other corps of soldiers. General Patton very directive, where he told his troops what will be done and when he wants them done. Being directive is a type of situational leadership quality which makes him very effective in battle. However, being able to shut off this switch of directive and assertive is an important part of being a good leader. General Patton however was directive and assertive at all times, causing himself to get in trouble with his troops. Such that when one of his soldiers was down about the war and did not think he could take it, General Patton hit him and told him and everyone around in the infirmary that he was getting sent right back to the front line. This lack of empathy is something that stems from his leadership quality of being to direct and brash towards his men. This attitude while effective in war is detrimental beyond the battlefield and that is something you taught me Grandma is to be able to determine how to act in different situations.

On the other hand, from what you told me Grandma, you think Great Grandpa is more like General Bradley? I would want to be more like General Bradley, while effective and necessary at times, General Patton is just a little too extreme outside of the battle field to be a truly effective leader in my opinion. The little I remember of Great Grandpa was that he was always fair and respectful to everyone. General Bradley, was very much quieter than General Patton was polite, respectful, and was a supportive leader being portrayed in the movie as “the common man General”. By being a supportive leader, he sees everyone as equals and showed respect to his superiors as well as his followers which is a trait he and General Patton do not have in common. I believe that a leader should always respect your followers as equals because they will want to do more for you that way then using the “because I said so” which your daughter has used on me one to many times. I believe in this also because no person is better than any other person no matter their title or position of power. By being a supportive leader, your followers will always know that you have their back so that will give them the confidence to continue to have yours.

Grandma do you know which one Great-Grandpa would be like? You have always told me that we are similar, in which case I would like to think that I am more of a leader like General Bradley. I do however think that the idea of situational leadership is true, and that General Patton’s assertive and direct nature is very productive especially in battle. But, be being respectful, and supportive to all while remaining calculated on the mission is a skill that General Bradley does well and a skill I want to continue to learn.