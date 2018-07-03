Apply by August 15th to join CLiFF Faculty Fellows

We invite newer faculty to join our first cohort of Community Learning Faculty Fellows (CLiFF). Between 4-6 fellows will receive a $1,000 stipend to participate in four one-hour meetings during the academic year to discuss and design a Community Learning component to be taught in one of their upcoming courses. Eligibility is open to first-year and second-year faculty on tenure-track or multi-year visiting appointments.

At Trinity, we define Community Learning as an experiential component that builds connections between your students, your course, and people in the Hartford area. It involves collaborative partnerships that benefit all parties, and perspective-building relationships to deepen and extend liberal arts learning. We typically support 25 courses per semester, with offerings from nearly all departments and programs over the last several years. Read more about community learning and view a wide range of course descriptions.

Apply by Wednesday August 15th, 2018 at 4pm by sending your CLiFF proposal, no more than two pages, via email attachment to Associate Director Megan Hartline. See the application guidelines at http://commons.trincoll.edu/cli/faculty/cliff/.