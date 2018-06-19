Job: Communications and Data Assistant, Center for Hartford Engagement and Research (CHER)

Come work with us! We’re hiring a full-time Communications and Data Assistant to help us launch the brand-new Center for Hartford Engagement and Research (CHER) at Trinity College. We designed CHER to strengthen partnerships between Hartford’s diverse communities and Trinity students, staff, and faculty members. Help us recruit an outstanding professional to collaborate with leaders of our core programs:

To receive full consideration, we encourage candidates to apply online on the Trinity HR site by July 9th, 2018. In your cover letter, connect your goals and experience to the mission of the Center for Hartford Engagement and Research. The successful hire will be expected to start in August. See text of job posting below.

Communications and Data Assistant, Center for Hartford Engagement and Research

Full year, benefit-eligible position. Salary Level 13: minimum starting salary $19.88/hr

Statement of Purpose:

This full-time position will provide support to the new Center for Hartford Engagement and Research (CHER) at Trinity College, which coordinates five programs: Community Learning, Community Service and Civic Engagement, Trinfo Cafe, Liberal Arts Action Lab, and Urban Education Initiatives. The candidate will report to the Center director and contribute to our mission of strengthening partnerships between Trinity students, staff, faculty, and communities across the Hartford area.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1) Communications:

– Compile and edit content for Center’s WordPress website, newsletter, and social media

– Coordinate and schedule events across the Center’s five programs

– Create publicity flyers and posters for campus and community

2) Data and Budgets:

– Maintain shared database of community engagement contacts

– Assist Director in collecting data to assess Trinity engagement with Hartford

– Monitor budget expenditures, and process payments and reimbursements

3) Program Support:

– Event management for meetings, workshops, conferences

– Supervise student workers as needed

– Additional duties as assigned

Minimum Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree required

– Experience with digital tools such as WordPress, Google Documents, spreadsheets, social media, Canva.com graphic design, Doodle.com scheduling, and able to learn new software

– Experience with diverse neighborhoods across Hartford desired

– Experience working in higher education or non-profit sector desired

– Experience with digital photography and/or video editing desired

– Fluency in Spanish desired

Special instructions: In your cover letter, connect your goals and experience to the mission of the Center for Hartford Engagement and Research.