The state of Bi-lingual Education at the CT Puerto Rican Agenda Founding Assembly, June 3, 2017

This Saturday, June 3, 2017, the CT Puerto Rican Agenda will have its founding assembly in New Haven. I’ll be participating in the workshop entitled, “The State of Bi-lingual Education in CT.” In addition to this workshop, there will be plenty of other key discussions on topics that Boricuas (Puerto Ricans) face in Connecticut. (Schedule here)

One aspect of bilingual education that I hope to discuss is dual-language approaches to bilingualism. Right now, the CT Mirror has a series running on dual-language approaches, so this discussion is timely. And for Hartford residents, we had robust dual-language instruction, had it stripped away in the education “reform” years, and advocates are now trying to get dual language back as one aspect of a broader bilingual education effort. Below I share some documents about my efforts to push the Hartford Public Schools to reconsider dual-language approaches.

Join us Saturday and you’ll hear more about my interpretation and other speakers such as Rose Reyes and Daisy Torres. The assembly begins at 9 a.m. and this workshop (below) starts at 10:30 a.m.

The state of Bi-lingual Education in CT (Moderated by: Yanil Terón, Executive Director of the Center for Latino Progress)

Documents

Robert Cotto Jr.

Robert Cotto, Jr. is currently the Director of Urban Educational Initiatives at Trinity College and a Lecturer in the Educational Studies department. Before his work at Trinity, he was a Senior Policy Fellow in K-12 Education for CT Voices for Children where he published reports on Connecticut’s testing system, public school choice, and K-12 education data and policy. He taught for seven years as a social studies teacher at the Metropolitan Learning Center for Global and International Studies (MLC), an interdistrict magnet school intended to provide a high-quality education and promote racial, ethnic, and economic integration. Born and raised in Connecticut, Mr. Cotto was the first in his family to go to college and he earned his B.A. degree in sociology at Dartmouth College, his Ed.M. at Harvard University Graduate School of Education, and an M.A. in American Studies at Trinity College. He is serving his second term on the Hartford Board of Education and in the past has served as Secretary and Policy Committee Chair. Since returning back home to CT from college, Robert has lived in the Frog Hollow neighborhood and he recently moved to the Forster Heights area of the Southwest neighborhood.

