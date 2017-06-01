The state of Bi-lingual Education at the CT Puerto Rican Agenda Founding Assembly, June 3, 2017

This Saturday, June 3, 2017, the CT Puerto Rican Agenda will have its founding assembly in New Haven. I’ll be participating in the workshop entitled, “The State of Bi-lingual Education in CT.” In addition to this workshop, there will be plenty of other key discussions on topics that Boricuas (Puerto Ricans) face in Connecticut. (Schedule here)

One aspect of bilingual education that I hope to discuss is dual-language approaches to bilingualism. Right now, the CT Mirror has a series running on dual-language approaches, so this discussion is timely. And for Hartford residents, we had robust dual-language instruction, had it stripped away in the education “reform” years, and advocates are now trying to get dual language back as one aspect of a broader bilingual education effort. Below I share some documents about my efforts to push the Hartford Public Schools to reconsider dual-language approaches.

Join us Saturday and you’ll hear more about my interpretation and other speakers such as Rose Reyes and Daisy Torres. The assembly begins at 9 a.m. and this workshop (below) starts at 10:30 a.m.

The state of Bi-lingual Education in CT (Moderated by: Yanil Terón, Executive Director of the Center for Latino Progress)

Rose Reyes Educator and Advocate

Robert Cotto, Jr. Hartford Board of Education, Director of Urban Educational Initiatives at Trinity College

Daisy Torres Director of Bilingual Programs, New London Public Schools

Documents