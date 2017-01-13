New report on charter management fees in Connecticut

Source: CT SDE, 2016; Rodriguez, 2016

A few years ago, I wrote in ctnewsjunkie.com about charter management fees charged by private companies that manage charter schools in Connecticut. The total management fees added up to millions in state dollars diverted from charter schools to these management companies. A new report from CEA, the state’s largest teachers union, (prepared by Rodriguez Data Solutions, LLC) shows that these charter management fees are growing at a higher rate than overall State spending on charter schools in Connecticut.

Not all charter schools in Connecticut charge pay management fees. In fact, most charter schools do not pay management fees, so the report looks closely on the handful that do: Achievement First, Domus, Great Oaks, and Our Piece of the Pie.

You can take a look at the Executive Summary of the report below and the data here. As a result of these findings, the CEA has urged legislators:

to review the revenue sources and expenditures of corporate-style charter schools and is specifically calling for

The prohibition of management fees in all Connecticut charter schools

More accountability and transparency of all charter schools

An investigative audit of all CMOs

Total disclosure of CMO finances

Public disclosure of all CMO information through the state’s Freedom of Information Act

A moratorium on future charter school expansion

