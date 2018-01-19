Hartford Public Schools Enrollment, Race, and Accountability Data 2015-16





A few people have asked me about enrollment, race, and accountability data for the Hartford Public Schools. The questions have been in the context of judging the merit of a proposal by the Hartford Board of Education to close a number of schools including Batchelder, Simpson-Waverly, and Milner school. So, here you go!

Each bubble represents a school. Magnet schools are in red and non-magnet schools are in blue. The size of the bubble corresponds to the number of students enrolled in the school.

In order to maximize the chart below, I took out the axis titles. The horizontal axis (scale at bottom of chart) is the percent of all students that are Black are Latin@. The vertical axis (scale on left side of chart) is the school’s accountability index given by the State of CT Department of Education.

You can put your cursor above the bubble to see each school’s information. I have an example in the image above, which shows the data for Batchelder school.

A few things that are immediately noticeable are the two clusters of schools. On the one hand, there are the non-magnet schools on the left in blue between 85-100% Black and Latin@ students and generally lower accountability ratings. And on the right are (mostly) the inter district magnet schools in blue with relatively higher accountability ratings and fewer than 75% Black and Latin@ students, which is the Sheff case’s school desegregation standard.

This data comes from the State of Connecticut EdSight website. Here is the spreadsheet if you want to see the whole data table. There is no 2016-17 accountability data yet, but I can add enrollment data if folks are interested.