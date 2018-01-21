A Quick Look at HPS Enrollment 2016-17: Batchelder, Simpson-Waverly, and Milner Are Not the Smallest Schools

Yesterday, I posted a data visualization with enrollment, race, and accountability data for the Hartford Public Schools in 2015-16. That was the most recent year with all of these data points publicly available.

So I wanted to post enrollment data for HPS in 2016-17, the most recent year of available data, in order to aid the discussion about the recent reorganization plans. What’s most interesting is that the schools that are proposed for closure, Batchelder, Simpson-Waverly, and Milner (all in orange print below), are not the smallest schools in the district. So if we are talking about efficiency in closing small schools, these would not be the first schools I would look at to close and/or merge with other schools.

The average (mean) school enrollment in Hartford is around 423 students when combining the special education programs with the regular school totals. Depending on how you deal with small school programs, the average enrollment size Connecticut is somewhere between 400 and 500 students.

In 2016-17, Batchelder school was above the district average in terms of enrollment with 452 students, while Simpson-Waverly (335 students) and Milner (292 students) were below average in terms of enrollment. Batchelder and Simpson-Waverly had separate special education programs counted as very small schools (see below).

Nevertheless, they are not the smallest schools in the Hartford school district. In fact, there were 9 public schools in Hartford that were smaller than Milner in terms of enrollment. The smallest schools in the district in terms of enrollment in 2016-17 were Capital Community College Magnet (57 students) and Renzulli Gifted and Talented Academy (131 students).

Small schools aren’t inherently an issue. But there are tradeoffs. On the one hand, a smaller school could mean smaller class sizes, better relationships, etc; and, on the other hand, small schools could mean an inefficient use of resources such as buildings and teachers. Also, it’s important to note that some of the schools on the list already share space with other schools in the same building (e.g. HPHS programs).

Indeed, even before the most recent reorganization plan, MLK school, High School, Inc., Culinary, Journalism and Media Academy, and Capital Community College Magnet (all in red print below) were already merging or had plans to consolidate with other schools. In other words, the district has already started the process of merging very small school programs with other small programs, such as the plans for the Weaver and MLK renovation projects.

Importantly, schools are not necessarily in control of their enrollment either. Smaller school enrollments could be the result of a number of things such as changing neighborhood population and demographics, district decisions in where they place students in non-magnet schools, parent preferences, facilities capacity and condition, losing students to magnet and charter schools, etc.

In this case, there are schools in Hartford that are smaller than Batchelder, Simpson-Waverly, and Milner that are not facing a proposal to close or merge. These schools include Breakthrough North, Great Path Magnet, McDonough Middle School, Hartford Pre-K Magnet, and Renzulli Gift and Talented Academy. A fair question might be: If a criterion for merging or closure is small enrollment size, then why not close or merge these smaller schools first?

School Name (2016-17) Total Enrolled # Students Revised Total Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy 1024 1024 Kinsella Magnet School of Performing Arts 913 913 Bulkeley High School 688 725 Sport and Medical Sciences Academy 709 709 M. D. Fox School 647 682 Naylor/CCSU Leadership Academy 636 662 Burr School 616 635 Asian Studies Academy at Bellizzi School 634 634 Webster Micro Society Magnet School 633 633 Global Communications Academy 617 617 Environmental Sciences Magnet at Hooker School 610 616 Classical Magnet School 560 560 Kennelly School 557 557 Capital Preparatory Magnet School 556 556 Parkville Community School 534 534 Expeditionary Learning Academy at Moylan School 501 516 Burns Latino Studies Academy 496 498.5 West Middle School 449 464 Batchelder School 433 452 University High School of Science and Engineering 431 431 Wish Museum School 429 429 Rawson School 383 428 Pathways Academy of Technology and Design 421 421 Sanchez School 396 396 HPHS Nursing and Health Sciences Academy 383 383 HPHS Engineering and Green Technology Academy 346 377 Betances STEM Magnet School 375 375 STEM Magnet at Fisher School 366 366 SAND School 362 362 HPHS Law and Government Academy 314 362 Breakthrough Magnet School, South 360 360 Montessori Magnet at Fisher School 336 336 Simpson-Waverly School 314 335 Montessori Magnet at Moylan School 304 304 Betances Early Reading Lab Magnet School 299 299 M. L. King, Jr. School 294 294 Milner School 292 292 Breakthrough Magnet School, North 266 274 Great Path Academy at MCC 272 272 McDonough Middle School 261 261 High School, Inc. 236 236 Journalism and Media Academy 190 190 Culinary Arts Academy at Weaver High School 168 168 Hartford PreKindergarten Magnet School 157 157 Renzulli Gifted and Talented Academy 131 131 Capital Community College Magnet Academy 57 57 MDP – HPHS Law and Government Academy 48 Autism Program – Rawson School 45 EDP – M.D. Fox School 35 EDP – HPHS Engineering and Green Technology Academy 31 Autism Program – Naylor School 26 MDP – Bulkeley High School 24 MDP – Batchelder School 19 High Step Transition 17 17 Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) 16 16 EDP – West Middle School 15 EDP – Bulkeley High School 13 Autism Program – Simpson-Waverly School 11 DDP – Simpson-Waverly School 10 Autism Program – Burr School 9 MDP – Moylan School 9 LC – Breakthrough Magnet School, North 8 Autism Program – Hooker School 6 LC – Moylan School 6 LC – Burns School 2.5 Hartford Average 312 423

Notes: Some small programs enroll fewer than ten students and some up to 40 students. I add these enrollments to the total for the revised total column in the chart above in the case where a small school program corresponds to a larger school program. I combine them with the overall totals because they are mostly located in the same school as their name suggests (e.g. Autism Program – Simpson-Waverly). The LC-Burns program did not have an enrollment total, so I estimated 2.5 students, the average of 4, 3, 2, 1, which are all possible values here.