A limited number of study carrels (with lockers) on Level 3 can be reserved for one academic year by senior thesis writers. Thesis Carrels are given out on a first-come, first-served basis to current Senior Thesis writers in the beginning of each fall term.
Study carrels without attached lockers may not be reserved, officially or unofficially, by any student.
The Thesis Carrel application for the 2021-2022 academic year will go live on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 at 7AM. When the application is live, you may click here to apply for a Thesis Carrel.