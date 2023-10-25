This year’s theme for International Open Access Week is “Community Over Commercialization.” It encourages a candid conversation about which approaches to open scholarship prioritize the best interests of the public and the academic community—and which do not.
Please visit a poster display in the atrium of Raether LITC, for facts, statistics, and quotes, meant to inspire thought and conversation about how Trinity scholarship can most equitably reach a global audience.
See also:
- A compilation of articles and resources on Open Access issues, curated for Trinity faculty
- A list of the ways in which Trinity Library is contributing to Open Access efforts, including some publishers that waive APCs for Trinity authors with our subscriptions.