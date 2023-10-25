Open Access Week poster display in Raether

This year’s theme for International Open Access Week is “Community Over Commercialization.” It encourages a candid conversation about which approaches to open scholarship prioritize the best interests of the public and the academic community—and which do not.

Please visit a poster display in the atrium of Raether LITC, for facts, statistics, and quotes, meant to inspire thought and conversation about how Trinity scholarship can most equitably reach a global audience.

