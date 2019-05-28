A Well Rounded Education – Casey Ackermann ’10

Interviewed by: Sophia Gourley ’19

SG: So my first question is broad but it’s: what have you done since leaving Trinity?

CA: Oh gosh since I left Trinity. I had interned for three summers during college in the Senate in D.C. After college I moved back to D.C. for what I thought was going to be the rest of my life. I graduated in May, moved out and started working in a senator’s press office for an internship in August 2010. And when that internship was done, I went to the private sector in D.C. I was at a public relations firm. During that time I was actually considering law school, but I decided to apply to the London School of Economics and Political Science instead. So I ended up moving to London after a year in D.C. It was amazing. I got my master’s degree from the London School of Economics in political communications and moved back to D.C. where I worked for a small public affairs firm. And then one of my clients approached me to work in house. So I worked in house at a company called Sound Exchange. They actually just had legislation passed last year called the Music Modernization Act so I ended up working for almost five and a half years on that, between my agency and client work. The legislation ended up being passed actually right after I left Sound Exchange to go back to the agency. So while I still focused on public affairs it was still the political science degree that definitely gave me the right foundation to figure out what I wanted to do.

SG: Absolutely.

CA: And now I am back at an agency called Weber Shandwick where I’m an Account Director of Public Affairs.

SG: Awesome. Good for you.

CA: Yes. Thank you. Yeah I definitely feel that my foundation is really solid. I spend a lot of time looking at resumes as a director. You see people who have a communications major and all these different things and that’s great. But I definitely think that for me I’m happy that I had a political science major and from there was able to launch my career by focusing more on Political Communications and Public Affairs, but while having that foundation in policy. My focus was American national governments which was definitely helpful for me.

SG: That sounds great. Was there anything else that you learned at Trinity that you think really helped you in your career?

CA: I mean there were definitely certain classes that helped more than others. There was a senior seminar class that I actually found to be very good. It was taught by Professor Diana Evans. It was a class on special interest groups and all these things that I actually find that I spent a lot of time thinking about since I work with lobbyists. So that was definitely helpful. I liked the senior seminar setup in political science because it provided some real world perspective on your major.

SG: I saw that you studied abroad in Rome. Did that make the transition between undergrad and grad school easier for you, having spent some time abroad?

CA: I am definitely a huge advocate for studying abroad. Actually I just got back from Rome for vacation. Studying abroad is something I keep an eye out for when I’m looking at resumes. I think that in particular Trinity College did a really good job of promoting studying abroad and encouraging students to pursue it. The fact that they have a campus in Rome I think is a good example of that. And I’m really happy that I did it. I definitely do think that it broadens your perspective and teaches you that there are other people and societies out there. I took a European Union class that was taught by a British professor. And so you start to understand different perspectives out there and that you can’t have such a narrow perspective on how other people feel, the United States in general. I do think that while I thought that living in London was going to feel more like studying abroad in Rome it definitely was very different because you’re getting a master’s degree. So there’s less travel. But I do think that it helped me. Studying abroad prepares you for taking those kinds of journeys.

SG: Yeah. Absolutely. What are some of your proudest accomplishments since graduating from Trinity?

CA: I definitely think getting into the London School of Economics was a big accomplishment for me. That was big and interesting for me. I had been preparing top professional recommendations and it turns out if you’ve graduated from your undergraduate under a certain amount of time you actually can only have professors give you recommendations to get into school economics. So I was able to rely heavily on my professors to help me. One of my professors had actually gone to LSE so I got that perspective and they also were very supportive in helping me in that process. I would say that Trinity was very supportive in that. I would definitely say one of my biggest accomplishments at work was having legislation passed after working on it for over five years. I spearheaded a bill launch in New York in 2015 which was a huge deal for me. I do think that in general having a liberal arts education definitely made me more well-rounded and prepared for the workplace. And my most recent accomplishment is being hired as a director at a global agency.

SG: It sounds like you’ve had a lot of success after graduation and that you’ve definitely accomplished a lot which is awesome. I was wondering what you were kind of involved in while you were at Trinity in terms of extracurricular. Did you play any sports?

CA: I did not play any sports. I actually was a dancer. I had done ballet and modern dance and dance in general. And so I took a lot of dance classes in college. I didn’t minor in dance just because I didn’t want to take the theater classes but I took a lot of dance classes. That was something that I was looking for in colleges. I wanted to go somewhere where I could take dance classes without necessarily having to major or minor in dance. That was important to me and that was what Trinity offered. I also did model UN for a period of time and was a research assistant at the political science department my junior year for Dr. Diana Evans. I was a teaching assistant twice. I was also the secretary of the Trinity College Democrats.