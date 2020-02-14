From Studying in Hartford to Working in Hartford – Mark Sommaruga ‘88

Interviewed by Thierno Barry ’21

TB: Since you graduated from Trinity, what have you done?

MS: I have been part of a large law firm in Hartford, Pullman & Comley. I have also written a book, and I have a lovely wife and a lovely son.

TB: What is your proudest accomplishment since graduating?

MS: One is being a father, and two being able to accomplish something with my career. Third, I’m proud of my book Understanding Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Act (Fifth Edition, 2018). Having the chance to be an author is a nice experience.

TB: Are there any hobbies or passions that you have developed, or anything else you would like others to know?

MS: I just joined the board of directors for an organization called the Capital City Education Alliance. It is an organization that tries to encourage workforce readiness among students, mainly middle school and high school students. I feel honored to be able to give something back to the community.