The Road To A Dream Job In Design – Sebastian Ebarb ‘06

Interviewed by Bella Blumenschein ‘21

BB: Could you start by telling me what you’ve done since you left Trinity?

SE: After graduating, I did a three-year fellowship at Trinity in the arts department. I was hanging gallery art and working on my own artwork, which is extremely political in nature. During my last two years at Trinity, I realized I wanted to become a graphic designer and find a way to merge design with my passion for Poli Sci. When I left the program, I went back to New York, which is where I am originally from. I got into the School of Visual Design’s Master’s Program of Design and Entrepreneurship. I graduated after three years and started freelancing and working at nonprofits and small businesses. I eventually started moving around because of my wife’s job and ended up working at this really great place called Neoscape in Boston. They did large-scale branding for cities and innovation districts. But while it was a great job and I enjoyed it, I didn’t love the fact that I was making rich people richer. So, when I saw my current position open, I jumped on the opportunity. I am now the Design Director for the City of Boston, which allows me to merge my political science background and Trinity education with my design degree. In the last year and alongside my day job I have had the opportunity to create my own design studio Nahimade.com. We are a pay what you can LLC built to help out folks who need design but can afford it. In the end, I get to work in my dream jobs, I get to help people!

BB: That’s amazing! What exactly do you do in that job?

SE: At the City, I work on branding and the website, making sure that the whole City is efficient and communicating as one voice with our constituents. We do this through one united message, so instead of it feeling like a bunch of different brands, the City as a whole is communicating better. With Nahi, we work with nonprofits, small businesses and others to make sure they have what they need to succeed in business pro bono or at low cost.

BB: Is there anything you learned at Trinity that you’ve used in your career?

SE: I grew up in New York City, an environment where most people agreed with me. My time at Trinity was really refreshing; I learned a lot from being challenged by other people who thought differently from me. As a designer, it made me more open-minded and empathetic when designing.

BB: What is a hobby or an accomplishment you would like Trinity to know of?

SE: Starting a design studio with my partner is by far one of my biggest accomplishments. I’m so fortunate to have two jobs that I love where I get to help people.

BB: What is something you would like other alums to know?

SE: Just that I loved my time at Trinity, and I wouldn’t give it up for the world. It is a huge part of who I am today.