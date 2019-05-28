Full Circle – Jake Cahill ’16

Interviewed by: Sophia Gourley ’19

SG: So, my first question is: What have you done since leaving Trinity? This can be something work-related, career-related, family-related, really anything you’d like to share.

JC: After I graduated from Trinity the first job I had out of college was actually down the street from Trinity at the Covenant Prep School.

SG: Oh cool!

JC: So originally being a Poli-Sci major, I actually I put my hat in the ring for a history teaching fellowship there, but they asked if I could teach math. So I was like, alright, sure I took maybe two math courses at Trinity, but all right I’ll give it a shot. And being there and teaching math actually led me to my current job. I’ve been working for three years at the Westminster School in Simsbury, and I was hired to teach exclusively math. So making great use of my political science degree! Since graduating I’ve also worked at Princeton for a summer for the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, and for the last two summers, I’ve worked at a summer camp in Maine. But this summer I’m actually going to be starting my masters, hopefully I still need to get into the program.

SG: That’s awesome! What are you hoping to get your masters in?

JC: I’m looking to get my Masters of Science in Teaching which is math related, so it’s much more about math pedagogy and approaches work how and to best work one on one with students.

SG: That sounds great! So I am familiar with Westminster since I went to Wilbraham & Monson Academy for high school. So, they are a boarding school correct?

JC: Yes, it’s a boarding school, about 70% boarding students and 30% day students.

SG: Cool. So I know at boarding schools it’s super common for teachers to also coach sports and do things like that. So do you do any extra curriculars in addition to teaching?

JC: Yeah. So as for my responsibilities at Westminster, not only do I teach, but I also supervise a dorm so I live in the dorm with the kids. I do events for them and occasionally have them over for food. And yes, I do also coach. In the Fall, I coach the JV soccer team and in the winter, I am one of the assistant coaches for the swim team. The other thing I have to mention about Westminster is that I also went here as a student.

SG: Oh wow! So very full circle.

JC: I swam here, and swam two years at Trinity. So yeah, it’s cool being back here with a lot of my former teachers.

SG: Yeah that sounds interesting. That always has seemed like a great job to me since it includes housing, food, you get to do after school activities, etc.

JC: Yeah it’s pretty all on. I mean it’s we six days a week, so there’s half day Wednesdays and Saturdays. But you get used to it and it’s a grind, but it makes up for it.

SG: That’s great. So for my next question, I was wondering if there’s anything you learned that Trinity that you use in your career. So I know you majored in political science but now you’re teaching math. But is there anything else you learned at Trinity that was particularly helpful?

JC: Yeah I think a lot of all of the things that I put most into practice that are currently working are things that I kind of picked up first here at Westminster but then put to practice at Trinity, which was the idea of continuing your education beyond the classroom. For me, I learned a lot of things quickly by going out to eat with professors and doing things in Hartford with my friends. And here it’s similar, there are so many little moments where you could learn, for instance by sitting with a fellow faculty member at lunch. I would say overall, Trinity definitely encouraged my want to be more intellectually curious and to be a global citizen by taking control of your education and continuing to do that in your adult life.

SG: So it seems like you’ve accomplished a lot since you graduated in 2016, which was pretty recent. What do you think your proudest accomplishments since graduation?

JC: Well I think having a job here was something I aspired to when I was a student here. I had mentioned it to my high school friends but I don’t know if they ever knew how serious I actually was. I never expected the opportunity would come so early in my life. Like I thought I would sort of have to, you know, work at school like Covenant Prep, then another school and build up a resume to be qualified to teach here. It was actually pretty crazy. I’d already signed my contract to work at Covenant Prep for another year in June of 2017, but then Westminster called me about the open math position. That’s the other thing I could say Trinity taught me, which is having the courage to jump into something completely new. For example, I finished my poli sci degree pretty quickly, around the Fall of my junior year, so at that point I decided to give film a shot, so I took a bunch of film classes, dance classes and things I never would have done if I hadn’t branched out of my comfort zone. So jumping into math has been a ticket that has gotten me into places I didn’t think I’d be at this stage in my life.

SG: So that was pretty much all of the questions I had, but I was wondering if there’s anything else you’d like your fellow alumni or Trinity to know.

JC: I would like Professor Benjamin Carbonetti to know I miss taking his classes! He and Professor Matsuzaki had a really big impact on the political science department.

SG: We will be sure to let them know! I am not very familiar with the political science faculty, but I did take a film course with Professor Younger last Fall, who I’m sure you know.

JC: I know him well! I actually was a teaching assistant for one of his courses my senior year.

SG: All right, well thank you so much for your time!