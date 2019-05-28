The Path You Planned – Brittany Viola ‘14

Interviewed by Mateo Vazquez ‘21

MV: One of the questions I’d like to begin with is: what were you involved with at Trinity?

BV: I was involved with a number of activities. I believe I did some intramurals my first year. Then I started student government my junior year and I did that and was class president my senior year. I worked on the Academic Affairs Committees my junior year. I studied abroad for a semester my junior year at the Rome campus. I worked for the Trinity tripod. I was also a writing associate at the writing center and was a T.A.

MV: What did you end up doing after Trinity?

BV: I wanted to go to law school, but I wasn’t completely sure. So, I decided to work first before applying and making my decision. I ended up starting my career in technology at Microsoft in the former Nokia division. But then after restructuring, that group was let go and I moved on to a smaller software company called BlackDuck software and Lou Shipley. A Trinity alum was the CEO and was really good about staying in tune with the Trinity network. Then I pivoted and moved on to New Balance. I really wanted to work for a local company and one that was increasingly involved in sports and related to my passions in health and fitness. So I worked there for a little over two years and I again decided to pivot. I had realized through my professional experiences that law school didn’t seem like the right fit for me anymore and I wanted to continue down the business path but knew that if I wanted to make the biggest impact in an organization and be a business leader, I needed to address key gaps in my skill set and have a more well-rounded business acumen. So I applied to business school and ended up choosing Boston College which I’m at now. I’m in my second year and graduating in May. It’s been an awesome experience because I think that I’ve further honed in on skills I developed at Trinity as a political science and communication major by thinking critically and writing but also by taking additional business classes in finance, accounting, operations and strategy. I’m currently working part time for a Harvard Innovation Lab venture and also pursuing post MBA full time opportunities in marketing strategy and management consulting. My political science degree gave me a really great foundation to excel in the workplace as I had mentioned. I think it really developed my critical thinking and problem solving abilities and then also my communication, both verbal and in writing. And I think the softer skills are more than ever necessary in the workplace for people to be able to make sizable contributions. More of the softer skills and emotional intelligence work best together rather than just one or the other.

MV: Was there any particular classes or professor at Trinity that kind of stood out to you in terms of your political science group?

BV: Yes absolutely. So I never really swayed in my interest in majoring political science. I first became interested in it in high school because I took a political science class my senior year and then my first political science class was one of the poli sci 101 classes, American National Government. It was with Diane Evans and she really was an amazing professor. I think she really fostered a learning environment and challenged you kind of to think beyond maybe your initial perspective and question the way you see something or what conclusions you’ve drawn. She had really high standards. And so as a freshman I think I was able to develop better studying habits and learn how to seek out different kinds of sources of information and come to conclusions. She ended up being my advisor and I had taken a few other courses after that one. But she very much solidified my interest in political science.

MV: Yes I think she is still here. Have you been able to connect with Trinity alumni in the Boston Area?

BV: Yes. I have attended a number of alumni events. I went to a women’s leadership council meeting last fall. I went back to campus last winter to help undergrad women network with other women and navigate those networking events that they’re going to have to get accustomed to once they enter the workforce. And now I’m currently helping plan our fifth year reunion in June.I have friends all over. Most of them have seemed to migrate to New York. But wherever we may be, Trinity still remains great and vibrant.