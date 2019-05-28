Using Poli Sci in Banking…and Music – Peter Espy ’00

Interviewed by Sophia Gourley ’19

SG: What have you done since leaving Trinity?

PE: Let me back up a bit. My first summer internship was working for a councilman in New York City Council. I worked on literature for the councilman’s reelection and the mayor’s office saw it, so I got pulled into working on his reelection campaign. It was one of the places where I was introduced to a number of folks in finance. Through outreach I was doing on the Upper East Side, I was constantly talking to people, drumming up conversations about politics that would transition into how fiscal policy affected their lives, and how it informed and guided their political views. That was where I saw the cross-section of finance and politics.

I was one of the lucky ones too—the first week of my senior year, I had a full-time job offer to join an investment bank; I think the only condition was that I got at least a B in Economics or something like that. Right after graduation, I started working at Credit Suisse as an analyst, and spent the next 16 years there. I spent the last four years at Credit Suisse as the chief of staff to the CEO of the Americas, a pretty broad mandate of responsibilities.

I was probably more passionate about the work I was doing in political science, so not only did I have a great opportunity to work for a bank, I saw an opportunity to carry over that experience and the education I had in political science to provide a new perspective. Many people I was working with had finance backgrounds, but many also lacked a certain empathy. I ran a culture campaign for Credit Suisse for about two years, trying to be conscious of the communities in which we were operating in regards to regulation and compliance. My political science background was incredibly helpful when I was reviewing government documents and reading risk reports, etc. that tied back to mandates coming from either state or federal regulators. I realized I came back to my roots in political science as a core competency to do my job well.

In 2016, my boss was let go, but I was asked to stay on and continue to run the culture campaign. I quickly got discouraged because I didn’t feel like we were making enough strides. This was my “baby” and I didn’t think Credit Suisse was willing to walk the walk. So I left, having already started a side venture producing events, specifically music events like electronic dance music festivals. I spent two years producing events in places like Miami, Las Vegas, and New York. Again I went back to my roots in political science—engaging with government departments, particularly at the state level, and parks departments, and tapping into the social planning elements to engage community leaders. My hours were 11:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., so it became taxing and eventually I was ready to do something else.

Early in 2019, I found an opportunity with Oliver Wyman, a top-five global consulting firm known for their niche in public policy and financial services. I’m Chief of Staff.

SG: That’s awesome. It sounds like you were able to directly and indirectly use your political science degree. Is there anything you learned at Trinity helped you later in life?

PE: I had the unique experience that I did not start at Trinity. I transferred from Connecticut College. A friend of mine was at Trinity and I found myself spending almost every weekend there. One of my friends finally said, you should just transfer. So I did. At the time, all transfer students had to live together off-campus in the nursing quarters at Hartford Hospital. We were new students, off campus, and not particularly connected to anything, but it taught me a lot. I’d walk from the hospital to the college, very aware of what Hartford was about outside of the gated community of Trinity. I was born and raised in New York City, but there was a dichotomy [at Trinity] between affluence and an extremely poor neighborhood just ten yards away. Ultimately, I volunteered in the community in part because of what I had experienced and seen in that year.

I joined Alpha Delta Phi and served as vice president, and take pride in the work we did. I went on to kind of lead their alumni efforts and their nonprofit for ten years. I also sat on the Board of Trustees for a few years as the president of the National Alumni Association. Not only did I want to give back to the college, I think I added value and remain connected.

Those experiences—living off campus, being involved in Greek life, always having my eye towards career development or professional development—were some of the things that I focused on while at Trinity and tried to absorb experiences. That was the catalyst for getting involved with Trinity later in life.

SG: That sounds really cool. One of the reasons students pick political science as a major seems to be because alumni go on to do such a wide range of things. It just goes to show you can do a lot with that degree.

PE: No question. With political science, it is this avenue to any number of careers. I also majored in art history and minored in economics, so I touched on a couple of potential careers, but political science was where my passion was.

SG: Do you have any interests or passions outside of work, or is there anything that you’re involved in that you’d like to share?

PE: I’ve stepped in a Class Agent for my class. At some point I’d like to be involved with the bicentennial and do my part to do fundraising with it. I try to stay involved where I can. Outside of college and work, music and performance are things I am incredibly passionate about. In fact, I’m writing a Broadway musical as we speak. Between that, the new job, my nine-year-old daughter, most of my time is spoken for. But I always look for ways to engage further with Trin.