Putting Her Education to Work – Daniella Salazar Herrera ’17

Interviewed by Brooke LePage ’18

BL: What have you done since leaving Trinity?

DS: I graduated in May, and in July, I started at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. I had interned with them for two summers, as a sophomore and as a junior. In November of my senior year, I worked as a consultant to help with the preparation of a report from a workshop. Now I’m working in the fisheries department, and I deal with all social matters related to fisheries: fishery communities, poverty alleviation, climate change, etc. Last year, my colleagues and I published a chapter in the climate change fisheries publication on the poverty climate change nexus. And now we’re implementing a series of projects related to that. I work with social protection as well, which is both research based and policy based.

BL: Is there anything you learned at Trinity that you’ve used or that’s helped you in your career? This can be hard skills that you’ve learned in your political science courses or soft skills, like liberal arts, communications, writing, etc.

DS: I was a political science major as well as a human rights major. For me, it’s been helpful to have that broader background in theories of development and political science to really understand why certain policies are being implemented. Trinity also really helped me with my networking and communication skills. I’m able to communicate not only with colleagues to propose projects and collaborate, but also with ministers and high level people in countries when we go on missions. The support that Trinity gave me and the relationships with my professors have been amazing. I’ve stayed in touch with my closest professors after graduation and they’ve been helping me with recommendations for grad school. I’ll be going to Cambridge in the fall. Trinity has helped me grow as a person as I try to figure out what my path is. It’s been my experience that this doesn’t stop when you leave Trinity, but rather it continues on with you.

BL: What is your proudest accomplishment since graduating Trinity?

DS: Academically speaking, that would be the chapter that I had published on the climate change and poverty nexus. I did a lot of quantitative work for that, which was not something I was used to doing. Getting to Cambridge felt like the culmination of all the work I’ve done for the past two years since Trinity. On a personal level, I’m proud of having maintained all my Trinity friendships. We’re scattered across time zones, so it can be a challenge to keep in touch but those relationships are so important to me.

BL: What are some hobbies, passion projects, successes, or milestones that you would like to share with Trinity? It sounds like your work and your passion overlap significantly.

DS: Exactly. A lot of my life for the past two years has been traveling within Europe and just working, which takes up a lot of time. But I have picked up the hobby of trekking. So I go trekking and hiking on the weekends, which I never did while a student at Trinity. I’m sportier now and into adventure and nature. Though I travel for work, I also like to travel for fun. A good friend and I get together a few times a year and go to new places. It’s fun to plan for the trips too.