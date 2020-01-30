Hoop Dreams – John Halas ‘05

Interviewed by Bella Blumenschein ’21

JH: Of course. For the first four years after Trinity I played minor league basketball in the US before I got into coaching. My first two years in coaching, I was a graduate assistant at Amherst College. During that time, I also earned a Masters in Sports Management from the McCormack Department of Sport Management at UMass. My third and final year of coaching was at Northfield Mount Hermon, a prestigious prep school in Massachusetts. I moved to Orlando to be the Special Assistant to the General Manager of the Orlando Magic in July 2012 and held that role for two seasons before transitioning to the Scouting Coordinator for three seasons. I’m currently in my second year as a Scout for the New York Knicks and served a short stint with Virtual Repetitions as their Director of Basketball.

BB: Wow, that’s awesome. What would you say are some of your biggest accomplishments?

JH: I would say working at the highest level of basketball is my biggest accomplishment. Going to work every day some the best basketball minds in the world and learning my craft from such talented people has been pretty special.

BB: What would you say was something you learned at Trinity that helped in your career?

JH: Being a member of the men’s basketball team at Trinity was instrumental to my development. Working with people from all different walks of life and chasing a common goal of excellence on the court has translated to all my career ventures. Mostly because I’ve never had a job outside of basketball!

In the classroom, I was challenged to think critically and connect ideas that didn’t always seem to relate at first glance, spurring a curiosity that has helped me grow in my career.

Trinity was full of passionate people who were dedicated to maximizing their potential and being surrounded by that type of individual shaped my work ethic in the NBA Front Office.