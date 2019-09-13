The men had shoes, blue suits, and guns. All that the regiment needed was the ability to fight. No longer would Colonel Shaw allow for his men to do, and only do, manual labor. They were there to fight for the Union that gave them their freedom. Colonel Shaw planned on making sure that they would. With such confidence in his regiment, Colonel Shaw goes to Quartermaster and demands that he “give [him] and his regiment a transfer to combat command.” However, the Quartermaster is far too interested in using regiment fifty-four for his jobs. The manual labor included burning down homes, stealing cotton, and smuggling goods all for the Quartermaster’s taking. Using this information as blackmail, Colonel Shaw ensured a position in combat command for his men. Just the next day the men met a Confederate regiment and won. Apart from losing forty-two men, the regiment fought with everything they had. Finally, their training and passion paid off. They were inspired by Colonel Shaw’s bravery to face his superiors to get them new shoes, blue suits, guns, and the opportunity to fight and be treated like men. This inspiration ignited a passion that made the men proud to be part of the Union and proud to be fighting under Colonel Shaw. After their win against one of the Confederate regiments, the men were on an extraordinary high. Not only were they finally being treated as men, they now had a successful track record under Colonel Shaw’s guidance. The regiment returned to camp with pride and high spirits. Colonel Shaw’s confrontation with the Quartermaster inspired the men to fight for Colonel Shaw as he did for them.

After finishing “Glory,” and watching Colonel Shaw’s relationship flourish, and his leadership better, it is clear that Schofield is right. One cannot discipline with harsh and tyrannical tactics like when Colonel Shaw had Sargeant Mulcahey whip one of his men. Instead, a leader must gain the respect of their people as Colonel Shaw did when he, too, ripped his