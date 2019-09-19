GENERAL PATTON OR GENERAL BRADLEY

Throughout the movie “Patton,” the war effort in Northern Africa and Europe is explored through the leadership styles of two generals, Patton and Bradley. While support for World War II in the United States was reasonably unanimous, in order for the army to fight diligently, they needed powerful and influential leaders. However, time and time again throughout history, only leaders who show respect for those above and below them come out on top. While General Patton and General Bradley both have the same goals, their leadership tactics are quite different– General Patton chooses a cold and harsh disciplined approach and is fighting for his glory, General Bradley serves as an understanding and considerate leader who is fighting because he can.

What makes a good leader is the respect of their people. While both generals were quite successful on the battlefield, only one had the respect of their men. General Bradley fought with and advocated for his men continually. In fact, after one battle, General Bradley worried for his men, citing that some of them were “just plain scared,” and negotiated for another approach. Even when General Bradley’s superior, General Patton, would give an order, General Bradley would do his best to not allow anyone to “[gamble]” with the lives of his men. After all, he was one of them. Thus, General Bradley’s men saw him as one of their own– someone who cared for them, understood them, and would fight for them, and therefore, they did the same. Mutual respect allowed for General Bradley to be a great leader. On the other hand, General Patton’s very successful track record and powerful army are thanks to the fear he instills in his men. Despite his seemingly perfect leadership skills, General Patton’s men do not respect him, and thus, do not indeed fight for him. Although this fear is precisely what General Patton wants; he does not care if his men love or respect him, but he “hope[s] to God they never lose fear of [him].” The little respect General Patton’s men have for him is due to his powerful words and lack of action. He can easily order his men around or smack them over the head, but when it comes down to it, General Patton will never be within the fighting lines. This very reputation earned him the nickname, “Ol’ blood and guts.” The men describe the basis for the name as their blood, but his guts. Thus, they would do all the fighting while he yelled orders and threatened them from the sidelines. Overall, General Patton did not have the undying respect from his men that General Bradley does.

In order to become a great leader, one must have much influence which comes with controlling many people. Typically, this requires promotion of some kind. However, unless a leader has the respect of their superiors, they cannot move up and have the responsibility of a great leader. General Bradley became a general not because he wanted to or because anyone forced him to, but simply because he “was trained for it” and could. He is leading men to win the war for the United States. His determination is apparent during battle scenes as he gives his all during a battle and for his men. His bravery and compassion won him the respect of the United States and earned him a massive promotion to “top American command for the invasion.” However, General Patton is fighting for glory. A greedy general with aspirations to win the war solely for his promotion and popularity on the homefront. After all, General Patton “love[s]” his title and his job. He practically sends men on nearly “impossible” missions to make a name for himself. As a result, his men would “love to shoot” him and his government want to see a “rope around his neck.” Thus, not only is General Patton not promoted, he is demoted and gets his third army taken away from him. Without the respect of his superiors, his country in General Patton’s case, he cannot be allowed to be a great leader.

Despite their many differences given their leadership styles, both generals have virtually the same goal– to win the war. Although both men have completely different morals and tactics as leaders, both of them give their all to defeat the Nazis. Despite General Patton’s “wrong” methods, he has the same motive as General Bradley.

Overall, I did not find many similarities between the two generals given their different leadership strategies– General Patton uses harsh discipline to enforce successful battles, whereas General Bradley uses genuine compassion and understanding to have his regiment fight as one–apart from their similar goal of winning the war. Given a choice, I would emulate General Bradley because not only was he more successful in the end, he also prioritized the well being of his men and fought with them to show them that he respects what they are going through. I, too, want to be a leader known for my compassion and courage and still be successful; this combination is what makes a great leader.