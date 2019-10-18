In the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” Captain Miller’s morals clouded his judgment as a leader. Given Captain Miller’s mission to save Private Ryan, he would be unable to take a prisoner of war with him. His only options were to either execute him or let him go. Captain Miller made a poor decision to allow the soldier to go as it created issues within his regiment and put him and his men in danger in their final battle.

Captain Miller’s background is unknown to his men. His history in a leadership position extends only to his life before the war as an English teacher in Pennsylvania. His decision to free the German soldier who shot one of his men created an obstacle between him and his men. A few of the men in his regiment questioned Captain Miller’s leadership style and tried to leave. Captain Miller looks weak in the eyes of his men, which makes it harder for them to follow him.

Although Captain Miller’s character throughout the film relies heavily on his morals and character, his sole job during the war is to serve the United States and fight to prevent the axis powers from taking over. By letting the German soldier go, Captain Miller, put his men and other Allied troops at risk. In fact, in the final battle scene, when Captain Miller and his men are trying to take the bridge, that same German soldier shot at American soldiers. Putting Captain Miller’s morals first was irresponsible as it put his men in danger.

Although setting the German soldier free rather than killing him was crucial in maintaining and upholding Captain Miller’s morals, it was a weak decision as a leader. That same soldier was fighting against the very liberties that American soldiers died defending. As a Captain of an American regiment, Captain Miller should have questioned his morals to protect and get justice for his men. Furthermore, the release of that German soldier ultimately endangered Captain Miller’s men as he greeted them at the bridge with a gun in hand. Although Captain Miller’s character is infamous for his moral uprightness, it ultimately clouded his judgment as a Captain and a leader.

After watching the movie “Platoon,” my opinions have not wavered. In the movie, two Sargeants, Barnes and Elias, compete in a power struggle. Barnes is an intense soldier who completes a mission regardless of circumstances, whereas Elias is a moral man, like Captain Miller, who always manages to do what is right. By the end of the movie, Elias dies at the murderous hands of Barnes. Moral upholdings cannot overcome sheer bravery and leadership. Therefore, although morals are an essential part of someone’s character, the battlefield is no place for questioning what it takes to complete a mission. Overall, Elias and Captain Miller should have put their morals aside for the safety of their men and the protection of American liberties.