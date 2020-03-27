The Trinity Library has a robust collection of over a million ebooks, ejournals and databases for use anywhere in the world. What you will find here are highlights–remember more is available to you. To see everything use

Looking for a resource not covered here? Just ask through feedback@library.trncoll.edu . We can tell you what we have and try to arrange access to new resources. To get in-depth advice about the resources that will work best for your specific need, please make an appointment for a Zoom meeting with a librarian.

One important note about physical resources: Due dates are being extended and fines and fees will not accrue while Trinity is teaching remotely.

Major Resources for Online Books

We have supplemented the Trinity ebook collection with more resources.

Onesearch: A good place to start. search by title. Any ebooks we have purchased will be available here, including some recently purchased to replace print reserves. Just search by book title and limit to ebooks. Note we could not find econtent for all print reserves.

JSTOR; Multidisciplinary resource for ebooks and articles. Journals are generally not available for the last three years.

Project Muse: Journals and ebooks, some publishers are adding new resources during Covid19.

SpringerLink: Journals and ebooks. You may purchase a print copy of any Springer ebook in the collection for $25.

Free Online Books

Bloomsbury Books: We have requested access to their free offering. Should be available soon.

Elsevier Textbooks free in Spring 2020

University of Michigan Press: Unlimited access through the end of April 2020.

National Emergency Library: It has some odd things, but some classics too. Brought to you by the Internet Archive.

Major Resources for Journals

These eresources will link you to millions of journal articles and books. Use these links! They will route you through EZProxy so you are given access to licensed resources.

Journal Finder : The best place to find access to journals licensed by Trinity. Search by title or browse by first letter of title .

Academic Search Premier: Fulltext journal search.

Google Scholar: Multipdisciplinary, ejournals only. Look for Trinity College designation to see all available fulltext. This is a good place to find Trinity licensed articles, free articles, and document delivery services provided by Trinity (see Ordering Articles below).

HeinOnline: Government, politics and law. Trial.

Many major publishers are making all Covid19 related articles available free.

Ordering Articles

If you are looking for a specific article and have trouble finding access, we recommend you try Google Scholar. There are often free versions of articles, sometimes preprints. In addition, the library has turned on a Document Delivery service which will deliver a copy of an article to you (the library will be charged a fee). To see these options you must use the Trinity link for Google Scholar. You will see a form asking you to request access.

A digital copy will be sent to your email address.

The library is still processing interlibrary loan requests. Fulfillment times may be slower than normal due to restrictions at other institutions.

Streaming Video

Many courses have made films available through Moodle, so check there for links. If you are faculty looking to add additional resources send a request to Information Services Help Desk . We’ll search for content and make it available if we can. Note that individual films are sometimes purchased on one-year licenses. Ask staff to check date that access will end.

You can also search these video resources:

News Sources

Historical Content, Newspapers and Archives