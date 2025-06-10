Summer Fun: Find Your Next Adventure in the Library

Summer on campus has a rhythm of its own… slower mornings, golden afternoons, and a little more room to breathe between responsibilities. Whether you’re here for research, working a campus job, or just passing through the library on a quiet day, we invite you to discover our Summer Fun book display, thoughtfully curated to spark joy, creativity, and gentle reflection.

This display is designed for anyone seeking inspiration—whether you’re looking to unwind with mindful wellness practices, explore new creative hobbies, or simply enjoy stories that celebrate self-discovery and personal growth. You’ll find books that encourage you to slow down, nurture your mental health, and embrace the power of community and self-care.

Artists and makers will discover guides to drawing, painting, collage, pottery, and fiber arts – perfect for experimenting with new techniques or finding your creative flow. For those interested in hands-on activities, there are resources for baking, cooking, and exploring global cuisines, as well as books that celebrate the therapeutic joy of making and sharing food.

We’ve also included books that support self-reflection, journaling, and mindfulness, offering prompts and perspectives to help you connect with yourself and others. Whether you’re interested in personal development, body positivity, or finding strength in community, you’ll find stories and advice that resonate with you.

And for those who love to tinker, invent, or learn new skills, there are books on makerspaces, technology, and DIY projects – inviting you to build, create, and play.

This display isn’t about required reading – it’s about choosing something that sparks your curiosity or simply makes you feel good. Come browse, borrow, and maybe discover a new favorite. The display will be up all summer long in the leisure reading area.

As always, feel free to reach out if you’d like personalized recommendations – we’re here to help you find a book that matches your summer mood.

Wishing you a season of rest, delight, and unexpected discoveries.

☀️📖✨