Semester in Motion: Explore Helpful Resources on Level A

The semester is well underway, and now’s a great time to pause, catch your breath, and see what Trinity College Library has to offer. Our “Back to School” book display on Level A is packed with resources to help support your college journey.

Whether you’re just finding your rhythm in college life or looking for ways to sharpen your study skills, this display has something for everyone. You’ll find:

College Prep & Academic Readiness: Crack the Code: A Guide to College Success for First Gens, College Rules!, The Freshman Survival Guide

Digital Literacy & Research Skills: Digital Paper, Where Research Begins, The College Student's Research Companion

First-Year Student Wellness & Mental Health: Self-Care for College Students, College Student Mental Health and Wellness, Fast Focus, Communication Skills for Healthier Boundaries

Adjusting to College Life & Social Skills: The Naked Roommate, Goodnight Dorm Room, Connecting in College, Sex, College, & Social Media

Take a few minutes to stop by Level A, browse the books, and maybe even check one out. Whether you’re tackling classes, making friends, or just figuring out college life, these resources can help you feel a little more confident and prepared. And as always, our staff is here to help you find exactly what you need!