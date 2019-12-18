Skate Heaven

SCRIPT:

Hartford has a vibrant Hip-Hop community and the Heaven Skatepark is a shining example. The park is a great place for people to skateboard or bike. But the park is also home to some breathtaking graffiti pieces. The art in the park shows off the amazing diversity of the city ethnically and artistically. The park allows local creatives a safe place to show off their graffiti skills. The beauty of the park is that it acts as a living gallery. The art we saw on our trips could very well be completely different within a year. Parks like this are a great example of the camaraderie within the art and Hip-Hop communities. While pieces are covered as the park evolves pieces by respected local artists often stay much longer. In the park, you can see several styles some people leave tags reminiscent of other taggers in the 1980s, while some do larger throw-ups. Some artists like Corey Payne, a renowned local artist goes as far as creating full artistic scenes like his mural downtown celebrating Hispanic culture in collaboration with the Cirque de Soleil Luzia tour and his Nipsey Hussle mural in the skate park that was recognized nationally on tv and social media. Part of the beauty is that the park reflects almost every style of Graffiti. Simple tags left by artists like VEOH. Throw-ups like this one by 51ER. Blockbusters the larger version of throw-ups used for covering a larger space like this one by Vertex. Amazing wildstyle, known for its complicated lettering and unique style of harsh arrows and curves as shown in these pieces. And full Masterpieces like the ones by Corey or this modern rendition of the girl with the pearl earring by OTM. There are also “Heavens” tags or art in hard to reach places high on the buildings in the park. Other artists prefer to show their style in a different way with stencils or stickers also known as “slaps”. The story of the park is one of a constantly evolving gallery that will continue to reflect the art scene in Hartford as long as it exists. It also shows the relationship between skateboarding and graffiti, two of the most notoriously disliked countercultures. The union and acceptance of these two amazing styles is a testament to Hartford’s continued support of its local creatives. In short, Hartford has it and the skatepark is a shining example whether you’re looking for amazing graffiti or a fun place to skate with friends.