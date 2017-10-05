Join Us for a Brainstorming Lunch!

All faculty are invited to attend a brainstorming lunch hosted by the Community Learning Initiative on Tuesday, October 17th during Common Hour in McCook 201. Join us to talk about ideas for your current and future community learning courses.



At the lunch, Professor Sheila Fisher (English) will discuss her Fall 2017 Prison Literature course, and Professor Dan Lloyd (Philosophy) will talk about his Spring 2018 course on the Music of Thought.



We especially encourage new faculty interested in community learning to attend. This is a great way to learn more about what others have done and how you might incorporate Hartford engagement into your future courses!



Please RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 10 using this form:





If you have any questions about this lunch or developing your own community learning course, feel free to get in touch with Megan Hartline, Associate Director of Community Learning, by email (megan.hartline@trincoll.edu) or phone (x2583) to set up a meeting.