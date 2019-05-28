Course Rigor and Careers in Law – Eva Lauer ’14

Eva Lauer ‘14

Interviewed by Sophia Gourley ‘19

SG: So my first question is: What have you done since leaving Trinity? This could be work-related, career-related, family-related… really whatever you want to share.

EL: I went to law school at the University of Florida and I graduated in December of 2016 and I took the bar that Spring. Then I went back in the Summer of 2017 and did my LLM in taxation which is like a Master’s in Law. I just graduated in May of 2018 so I’ve been practicing law since then.

SG: That sounds great, congratulations! My next question is: Is there anything that you learned at Trinity that you feel has been really helpful during your career?

EL: I think just generally spending the time there and having the teachers give you real feedback on all of your writing throughout your time there really helped with my writing in law school.

SG: What would you say is your proudest accomplishment since graduating Trinity?

EL: Definitely finishing law school.

SG: My last question is: is there any important milestones that you would like Trinity should be aware of? Besides of course, graduating from law school?

EL: Graduating law school is definitely the big one. I also recently bought a condo but I’m not sure if that’s something they care about.

SG: Would you say your political science major helped you get to where you want to be?

EL: I don’t know if it was political science specifically but I had a couple professors in the department that were just really good and a lot of the political science courses are really writing intensive and you need to write a lot of papers. I think just getting feedback on all of them and having to write so many prepared me for law school because during exam season you’re doing a lot of that and the better you write the better you do in law school.

SG: That sounds great! Thank you so much for your time.