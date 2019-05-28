Sharing Passions in a Wide Variety of Fields

Harry Hawkings ‘14

Interviewed by Sophia Gourley ‘19

SG: Thank you so much for participating in this. Essentially the goal of this is to kind of hear about where some of our political science alumni are. I appreciate you taking the time to speak with me. My first question is pretty broad but it’s what have you done since leaving Trinity? You could share something work or career related or something family related.

HH: So right after I graduated from Trinity, I went home to D.C. I had an internship with ESPN, I interned for Pardon the Interruption for four months. I finished my internship with D.C. I got a job working on Capitol Hill. I always kind of wanted to go back to working in sports and interviewed with ESPN for a full -time job in October. I got a call back in November of that year and started in December of 2014, and I’ve been at ESPN ever since in Bristol.

SG: Oh cool! That’s awesome. So was there anything that you learned while at Trinity that helped you in your career?

HH: Yeah, I mean ESPN sports journalism is no different than really any other kind of journalism. It’s just the tools. And I learned a lot of writing skills in particular that help me. I mean writing about sports and putting video together about sports–it’s all the same skill set. I’ll need a beginning, a middle and an end. You need to decide what’s good and what’s not. You need to shorten or lengthen. It’s all similar; it’s just learning the technical skills of how to get a video is a little different to the technical skills of learning how to use Microsoft Word. But I mean I use the critical thinking skills, the analytical skills, the writing skills, and the story structure skills–all those kinds of things that I worked on when I was writing papers during my three years as a poli major. And I used it all the time I’d say.

SG: That’s great! That’s really good to hear. What were you involved in on campus besides the political science department?

HH: I was really involved in sports. I was a manager for the Ice Hockey Team.

SG: Did you see the game this past weekend?

HH: I did. I was at both games. I was at the game against Tufts. Both of them were up pretty crazy. I was glad I was able to help them get a Sports Center, that was pretty cool.

SG: Yeah that’s awesome.

HH: So yeah. I was involved with the hockey team for four years. I sang in the choir for years, but I was also involved in the Trinity Sports Network. I called play by play for the athletic department for football, men’s soccer, women’s lacrosse. That’s it. I mean I took a lot of political science courses. So that’s really pretty much all I took because it was what interested me the most in terms of subject matter. I kind of focused on those three things when I was at Trinity.

SG: That’s great. What was the transition like moving back up from D.C. to Connecticut? Was it just seamless because you had almost the perfect job for you or was it a big difference?

HH: No, it was seamless. I was actually helped by some Trinity alumni. When I was hired, they told me I needed to be up here a week out and I didn’t have time to really find a place. I had three buddies on the hockey team who lived off campus, and I slept on a couch the first two weeks I lived up here which was a huge help. I found a place but in terms of knowing the area it was really helpful. I mean I had friends on campus that I was really close to so I was still able to hang out with them. And I’m really close with the men’s hockey coach. So, when I moved up here, I had relationships that I formed at Trinity that really helped to me with my transition. All of the kids who start here all go to the same schools. There a lot of guys from Penn State here, kids from Ithaca College, kids from University of Texas because it’s part of our network, University of Charlotte. There’s kind of a bunch of cliques here of kids before they start working here. I didn’t really have that. So, having that support system was really helpful for sure.

SG: Yeah it sounds like it. So, you’re a sports journalist?

HH: Technically I’m technically I’m a TV producer, it is the most accurate description.

SG: That’s really cool. It sounds like kind of a perfect fit given what you were involved with at Trinity.

HH: Yeah, it’s a lot of fun. Some of it is difficult too. Because I mean I do have a passion for politics obviously. Both my parents worked on the Hill for over 25 years and I am obviously very interested in it which is why I took it at Trinity. Ultimately what it boils down to is what people do in their free time, is my work which is a pretty good job.

SG: Yeah that’s a really good way to look at it right.

HH: I would be watching these games anyway so I might as well get paid for it. So yes, it is a pretty unique job that I’m very grateful for, but it is also something that you know… I retain an almost equal passion for what I learned at Trinity in terms of political science and what I do now.

SG: That was actually my last question. What are some passions or hobbies or things that Trinity should be aware of? I feel like sports and politics would definitely be two of them, but I wasn’t sure if there’s anything else.

HH: Yeah, knowing what I know from my time at Trinity enabled me to understand what’s going on at a level that a very small percentage of educated adults in America understand which is scary — I guess that’s the best way for me to put it. Yeah, I mean regardless of what your politics are you know people just don’t understand really how the system works.

SG: No, I completely agree with that.

HH: And that’s scary. And you know for kids who don’t know how many members there are in the House of Representatives or how many senators there are or how many judges on the Supreme Court. Just basic stuff. You know every educated man and woman in America who has a college education should know. Obviously, all my colleagues do. So, I’m very grateful to have that background and to know those things because I would feel almost even more helpless if I didn’t have that knowledge.

SG: Yeah definitely. I’m not a political science major, I’m an economics major. But I did take some intro Poli Sci classes just kind of because of what you said–just information like everyone needs now and it’s kind of shocking how many people just don’t.

HH: And you know an economics major, it’s similar. Like you understand those courses in order to be a successful adult. You need to know how economics impact your daily life. If you don’t then you make decisions that end poorly.

SG: Yeah for sure. I definitely agree with that. So that’s all I had in terms of questions. Was there anything else you had that you wanted to add or any questions for me or anything?

HH: No, I mean I guess I kind of said my piece just then. I would just add that I’m very grateful to the political science department and just about every professor that I had at Trinity. Professor Chambers in particular was really great. Yeah, I mean whether it was my constitutional law professor, I understand things about the world that I am glad I understand now.

SG: Yeah that’s awesome. Well I’m so glad that you enjoyed your time at Trinity and it sounds like you’re doing well after college and it definitely seems like you’ve maintained a connection to the school which we definitely appreciate.