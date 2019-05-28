Experiential Learning in the Trinity Experience

Connor Nolan ‘11

Interviewed by Bella Blumenschein ‘21

BB: What have you been doing since you left Trinity in terms of your career?

CN: I graduated in 2011. I was an econ and poli sci double major. I went into financial services consulting, a job I received from a Trinity alum. Peter Bennet who was running career services at the time, was instrumental in helping me prepare for the interviews, so Trinity was pretty important in that regard. I was a consultant for four years for a variety of projects for a number of financial services companies and then I decided I wanted to pursue business as my career, so I went to the University of Michigan to get an MBA. When I was in Michigan, I entered a rotational program at Amazon, worked first in the textbook rental team, and now I am a product manager for consumable private brands.

BB: What was it like as a consultant?

CN: I think it was an interesting experience, to be brought in to solve problems for large corporations and learning early in my career how things can go wrong and having that experience allowed me to plan ahead, and look around the right corners and mitigate a lot of the right risks. It was a perfect role for me to start my career.

BB: What would you say is your biggest accomplishment since you left Trinity?

CN: It’s a good question. I can’t say I founded a company yet or anything like that but I think that for me the biggest accomplishment would just be where I landed in Amazon and the opportunity I got to work with many smart people.

BB: What do you think was something Trinity helped getting where you are now?

CN: I think all the writing that I did at Trinity. You don’t realize how beneficial it is going to be, especially, I think, professors that made me dissect a counterargument which is a really important skill to have and to approach problems with. Knowing how people with a different perspective are going to react and different ways of thinking.

BB: What is something you would like Trinity or other alums to know?

CN: I guess I would just encourage people to embrace technology, and I think what I came away with from my Trinity experience was what I learned in the experimental environment so I just encourage Trinity to provide internships and real-life experiences, which is really helpful at a younger age.