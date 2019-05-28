Political Science Degree Opens Doors to Entrepreneurship

Brett Albren ’94

Interviewed by Kevin Torres ’21

KT: What have you done since leaving Trinity?

BA: Right after Trinity, I went to law school in Boston and from there I started a law firm from scratch with a couple of my colleagues, growing it to 200 people. Disability representation in the area we focus on. We grew that company in about eight years and we were fortunate enough to sell the company in 2010. Since then, I have been involved with starting a couple of other businesses. I am the CEO of a technology business now. I took an interesting path from Trinity to law school and then to entrepreneurship in business.

KT: Is there anything you learned at Trinity that you used to help with your career?

BA: Absolutely. Trinity being a small liberal arts school and what I learned in the classes and the interaction with the professors helped me look at both sides of issues and how to communicate that whether it was verbally or in writing. The classes are pretty small, so you will be able to express yourself and learn how to do that in an organized fashion. That was helpful and it, of course, developed over the years, I was not an expert at first. Trinity builds your confidence and helps you with what you’re reading or what someone is saying and how you respond to it.

KT: What is your proudest accomplishment since leaving Trinity?

BA: I would say having kids and watching them grow up is an accomplishment. Professionally, building the company from scratch and learning a ton of knowledge with mistakes along the way. I persevered with the help of others and built a team of employers and employees that created a culture and success. Without any experience with business, we plow our way through and made mistakes but it all ended well.

KT: What is something you want other alums to know about you?

BA: I would want them to know that no matter what you pursue in college, keep an open mind and you’ll go down so many paths. The most important thing that I learned is relationship-building and meeting as many people as you can to network. Not just to get a job from someone, but to build a relation with them. Trinity gave me the confidence to talk to people and ask questions and learn from their experience. That is who I become and learn about them.

KT: What are some hobbies/passion projects, successes, or milestones, that you would like Trinity to be aware of?

BA: In a business perspective, my company been fortunate to be named in the Inc. 5000, fastest growing companies list, three times, one company once and my current company once, and it has a lot to do with the culture and people that were driven by the same goal. It has been great for me and I encourage people to go and try new things out, for example, I coached basketball and other people should try and get themselves out there. It easy to get exhausted at work but always enjoy your hobbies.