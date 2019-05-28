How liberal arts actually teaches you to become a hard worker in the workplace

Cooper Mooney ‘18

Interviewed by Mateo Vazquez ‘21

MV: What did you do at Trinity, whether that be clubs, sports, or your major?

CM: I played on the baseball team for four years. I was involved in a few clubs here and there. A lot of my time was taken up by sports and school work. I did try to get involved with the Trinity College Investment Club and was able to make a few meetings. I was involved mostly with school work and baseball as well.

MV: Yeah, I hear you. Sports do take up a lot. I’m on the crew team here. What have you done since leaving Trinity? I know you just graduated last year.

CM: I did take a little hiatus. I was employed actually August 1 and started a job and moved up to Boston, MA. I’ve been here for about 6 months. Currently, I am working in cyber security in the sales part and I am selling services to other guys in IT and banks, credit unions, manufacturing companies, etc. So I’ve been doing that for 6 months. It’s been great so far.

MV: That is awesome to hear. How do you like the Boston area?

CM: I love Boston. I thought originally that I would end up in NYC; both my parents are from NY, but my sister actually went to school in MA and she stayed up here in Boston. It wasn’t a place I really explored so when she moved here I started to explore it more. I am sure you’re aware that a lot of people that go to Trinity are in the Boston, MA area. So that is kind of the go to area, and so a bunch of my friends are around and I love every bit of it. I love being here. You still have the chaotic and more energetic feel of the city, but it is not as crazy as NYC. It’s more low key and communal and you don’t feel like a small fish in a big pond, and I’ve been loving every second.

MV: That is good to hear! You were saying you have been working in Cybersecurity. How has that been going? What does that look like on a day to day?

CM: So originally the transition was tough because I had internships in the past and they would be Mon-Fri for 3 months. Then I would come back to school from that and not have as many responsibilities. The transition into working was a bit of a struggle. It was kind of a maturity moment, especially, being there after the first 3 months, a lot of times with an internship you can call out here and there on a Monday and they wouldn’t bat an eye, but here you got to show up 9-5 all the time. So that part was a little tough the first 3 months. My responsibilities are pretty much talking to people on the phone the entire day. A lot of cold calls where they don’t know much about me and I am trying to get a few seconds of their time to convince them to talk to us at a later date. So dealing with the rejection from that was certainly an eye opener. I’m sure you know when you get random calls to your cell phone of people trying to sell you something most people say “thanks I’m not interested,” so that was difficult but it was something I got used to. I have more responsibility now in terms of booking meetings, talking to people, and sealing the deals. The transition from college with a lot of free time to working was definitely different, but I would say at night it is definitely more enjoyable to just sit back and relax after work.

MV: I see what you’re saying there. Would there be any recommendation to a student that is making that transition?

CM: I would say stick with it. That kind of sounds a little funny because it doesn’t sound like that is really helpful. Especially someone going through it but it is just something that is so routine at this point now that the first few months–whether you hate your job or love it, it is still a job. So you know you devote time to this job and it’s more of a mental toughness of getting through it. It’s the same thing as school in a way. Once you get a routine you just start thinking, “I’ve been here for 6 months, that’s incredible. And in 2 months I’ll be a year out of college.” It gets easier and I’m sure as you’re aware at Trinity they teach you to be hard workers and diligent and do your work. And just talking with people at my company and friends–when people see a Trinity College degree they do take it seriously despite the little drop in ranking that we had. While it may be routine for you, the way that we work goes a long way with upper management in these companies and I know a lot of my friends and people years above me all have moved up pretty quickly. I would say enjoy that Trinity degree and wear it with pride because it is something you earned and worked hard for and it’s something that I’m proud of that they did for me in the workplace and the attitude they helped set in the workforce. That will definitely prove worthy in the workforce. What is routine for us is almost above and beyond what others will do in the workforce and, like I said, it seems routine but it definitely turns eyes in the companies that we work for. I know it is not just me; a lot of my other friends are in the same boat as well just doing the routine and I give a lot of props to the school for that.

MV: Trinity then really helps set that mindset.

CM: Yeah those long weeks that you’ll spend at the library. It really does teach you a different form of discipline and work ethic and confidence in yourself that a lot of other people do not really learn. It is good to have the Trinity degree behind you. They say, “Harvard: they get you through the door.” Don’t get me wrong, I would have lost the job I had to a Harvard kid 10/10, but just having the liberal arts degree and having the alumni network that we have and having everything that Trinity teaches, it really does set you up for success and it really just creates a different kind of animal in the workplace. It was something that I was told by people before me and I thought that was just something they said, but it is definitely something I have come to realize in the workplace. Whether it is getting into work 15 min early and being the last one to leave, that stuff seems routine to you, but it is a work ethic that is ingrained in you and the network it creates is huge. Trinity prepares you for the workplace and allows you to have those attributes to go above and beyond and succeed and it definitely stems from Trinity.

MV: Was there any class or professor that stood out to you in doing this?

CM: I would say two professors. Professor Evans, she was my senior seminar teacher. The reason that I respect her with all the respect that I have is that she demanded so much out of you and she set you up for really dedicating yourself to tough situations. That if you had that drive and competitive spirit, they would allow you to succeed and she knew that and she knew her students and how to get that out of them. We would have the seminar once a week and we would read two 300 page books and she would do that knowing you would need to handle time management. She really taught us skills without us even realizing it. I think her teaching style and the way she teaches her students leaves a big impact on them. It taught me how to communicate, manage my time and how to get work done on time. I had Professor Maxwell as well; she was the same way. Pretty much same teaching style. It was for lower 100 and 200 level classes and she would demand the same work ethic, dedication and time management right from the get-go and I respected that as well.

MV: One of things you were talking about was the alumni network and I always hear about that. I was wondering what your interaction with the alumni network was like in the workforce or even at Trinity?

CM: My senior year there was a freshman on the team. His dad was really connected in Boston and heard I wanted to work in Boston. I struck up a conversation with him one day at one of the tailgates. He gave me his card and I reached out. To his credit I ended up getting 6 interviews to places that I never thought I would have interviewed at. He actually got me a job with Goldman Sachs for investment banking. He was connected and very involved in just wanting to help me, knowing I went to Trinity, his son went to Trinity and countless number of his friends did as well. That network is just so strong that if you see a Trinity degree it is just something you take a lot of pride in. People want to help you. That’s the more personal note. Another random note was when my dad travelled a lot for work he would strangely enough travel to Buffalo, NY. He was staying at the Marriott and he was running on the treadmill at the gym with a Trinity shirt and a guy stopped him and asked if he went to Trinity. He was like no but my son actually went there and just graduated, he’s at home right now looking for a job and the guy actually was a Trinity graduate and turned out to be the VP at JP Morgan. He gave my dad his business card and told him to tell me to reach out to him. I did, introduced myself, thanked him a ton and he got me at least 3 job interviews and I have never met the guy face to face in my life. He just saw my dad, knew I went to Trinity and decided to help me just from Trinity alone. The network is just so crazy strong and, for such a small school, you don’t realize how many people go to Trinity or have gone to Trinity or have some kind of affiliation with Trinity. I had a great experience at Trinity so it is just something people are so gravitated toward speaking about that you could bump into a random person and make a lifelong connection just through experiences at Trinity alone. It is just a common love for the school and it is a common ground to respect the fact that you both went there and wear that “T” on your chest and everyone takes pride in and want to help other people. It is something you should take advantage of.

MV: That is crazy to hear. Wow. One of the things for me is that you were a political science major and minored in formal organizations. How are those coming into play in your job now?

CM: I would say what I am using mostly is the communication skills and being comfortable with communicating with people I may never have met or known. The small classes at Trinity force you to talk, and talk about stuff that may be like so over your head. It’s the ability to communicate in that sense and having confidence in what you say even though you may not know what you’re saying at the time, and the professor will praise you for trying. Time management and work ethic is huge. It teaches you to dedicate yourself to the group. Like something as subtle as attendance with class especially when you’re only allowed like one absence is important. The dedication to show up every day is important and that carries into your job. The subtle nuances and things like that. So not the content necessarily but the life lessons everyday: how to handle yourself and subconsciously applying that to your job and life.

MV: Definitely that work ethic that continues and moves you forward.

CM: It’s something I never really realized until I talked with others and even you. Trinity will set you up for success and the way that you handle yourself. I know classics majors who are in investment banking so it’s more how you handle yourself than the major itself.

MV: Yeah. The degree is only so much and it’s a sense of what you are going to do with it or apply it.

CM: Yeah. I mean you don’t have to know everything about the first job. It’s a learning process and using the skills that Trinity taught you. Companies see this and will realize that and choose you over others in the same concentration.

MV: You were talking about reaching out to alumni and other people. What was the big take when you were reaching out that you wanted other alumni to know about you when making those relationships?

CM: I think one way that I like to approach it is… I never realized it but when you get into the workplace you could have been a 4.0 econ major but in the workforce you are a newbie and you have to learn the subtle nuances. So when I reach out to an alum I bond with them in the fact that we were dedicated to Trinity and proud of the degree that we got and approaching it as: I am a kid fresh out of college and eager to improve, learn and become successful as you did. I am reaching out to you as a mentor and learn how to progress professionally and personally. I am reaching out to these alumni as someone who has found success. Just simply being open about learning how to learn. I mean you are always learning.