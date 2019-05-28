Political Science as a Drive: One Alumna’s Journey in Legislation and Government

Liznel Aybar ‘15

Interviewed by Sophia Gourley ‘19

SG: Thank you so much for taking the time to speak with me today. Trinity really wants to get a better understanding of where some of our political science alumni are today and what they took with them from Trinity as they embarked into the real world. So, my first question is pretty broad: what have you done since leaving Trinity? This could be something career related, something personal or family related, really however you want to take it.

LA: Yup, absolutely. So post-graduation I joined the New York State Assembly, initially as a communications associate and a community liaison for particular assembly members. So I used to work for assembly member O’Donnell right after graduation and he represents the upper west side of Manhattan. I was with him for about two years, give or take. And I ultimately wore all sorts of hats in the office. There’s a lot of government administration work, particularly around communications and around constituent services. I left the state assembly for about a year. I was the head of research at an executive search firm. So I used to hire doctors and scientists for biotech companies, but I was wildly unhappy given that of course I was at Trinity for political sciences and declared the moment I got there. So, I ultimately left that job and came right back into government. And I work for the New York State Senate now.

SG: Oh, nice. Very cool. So what is your current role at the state senate?

LA: At the moment I’m an external affairs associate for the Senate majority leader. The New York State Senate over the past 50 some years has been controlled primarily by Republicans and now that the majority leader is, of course Democratic. Democrats won the majority, and, as a result, I work for the majority leaders, sort of central operations, so to speak. And what that looks like is that I am assigned certain New York City state senators that are new, or that we considered to be in a sort of vulnerable position and it’s my job to liaise with their office, visit their offices and help them sort of get up to speed with what is expected from them. So I’ll visit anywhere between three or five senators in New York City a week and talk to their teams about how to not only build their teams, but really how to do their jobs, whatever holes they might have, so if the workload is overwhelming for somebody, director of constituent services, for example, I’ll step in and alleviate their issue. So I work for senators so to speak, but I’m not necessarily on their payrolls because I work for the central Senate.

SG: That’s really interesting. Wow.

LA: Thank you. It’s a great job. I’m infinitely happy here.

SG: Yeah. So glad to hear it. So it seems like you’ve graduated pretty recently. How long have you been in that role?

LA: So, the role that I’m in now, I actually started at the beginning of January.

SG: Oh cool. So that’s pretty new.

LA: Yup.

SG: Awesome. Well I’m glad that you’re enjoying it so much, so early on. That’s really good to hear. Is there anything in particular that you learned during your time here at Trinity, whether in or outside the classroom, that you’ve really taken with you during your career?

LA: Yeah, absolutely. Plenty. So aside from the political science department being absolutely fabulous, my advisor was Andrew Flibbert and he’s an angel. He really guided me through every single step of my college career. So I think what I take away most from Trinity was the quality of my professors. I can’t think of a single professor that I didn’t like; they were all so helpful and so committed to their subject matter and also teaching it appropriately to us. So I’m actually forever grateful for the quality of Trinity’s professors and I was in a lot of clubs and I had a lot of jobs so there was a sort of academic component of Trinity and the actual experience component of Trinity that really helped form, I guess, the way that I am now.

SG: Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. I think that definitely speaks true to the students here today as well. The professors are just great. So what were you involved in beyond the political science department? I know you mentioned you were in a lot of clubs; which ones were you involved in? Did you have a minor or anything like that?

LA: Yeah, so I was a political science major and a concentration in international relations and my minor was Hispanic studies. Aside from the academic component–I did a lot, honestly. As far as jobs go, I used to work at the front desk at Ferris. I was an afterschool sort of mentor at the JCM program. I used to work at the post office, I was a PRIDE leader. And then as far as clubs go, I was a member of the SGA Budget committee. I was ultimately the president of La Voz Latina. One semester I was the social chair for the Caribbean Students Association, when they were organizing a fashion show.

SG: That’s awesome. Wow. It sounds like you definitely made the most of your time here.

LA:Oh my goodness. Absolutely. And that was all towards the end of my Trinity career. So I organized my college career in a special way that by second semester, senior year, I could participate in the legislative internship program. So my second semester senior year was outstanding. I was in that internship full time and I was also organizing Trinity’s International Hip-Hop Festival.

SG: Oh nice. Yeah, that’s a huge event.

LA: Which was wonderful. So I really found a way to put my hands in everything going on at Trinity. I also coordinated Do It Day one year.

SG: So how did the legislative internship work? Did you work there full-time as a substitute?

LA: Right. That’s actually what ends up happening. I had a few classmates that I think were doing the internship part time, but I knew that I wanted to do it full time, so by the time I graduated I’d have the skills I need to continue that line of work.

SG: Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. That’s awesome. What is your proudest accomplishment since graduating Trinity? This could be work or not work related, kind of whatever you’d like to share.

LA: Yeah, absolutely. I think what I’m proudest of was when I worked for the New York state assembly and I had mentioned earlier in that office, despite my official title, that I have a lot of hats. So I worked on a particular piece of legislation that I think is hopefully still being considered by the assembly, which is a bill to repeal section 50A of the New York state civil rights law, which quite blatantly sort of blocks the public from accessing police records in instances that police officers are taken to court for not carrying out justice appropriately. I’m really proud to have drafted the memo for that and worked on some of the legislation and spoken to some organizations to determine how best to phrase that. Hopefully this year it’ll be taken up or I don’t know if the assembly member I worked for is still the original or still the sponsor of that particular bill, but I’m following it closely and hope that it gets through.

SG: Yeah, that’s definitely something to be proud of. That sounds really great. I mean definitely an impressive thing to have accomplished so early on in your career because that was your first job, right?

LA: Yeah, that was my first job and I felt that the assignment was sort of put in my lap. I remember thinking like at the time I was 21 or 22 and I was like, “Are you sure you guys want me to do this?” It’s like, I’ll do it, but are you sure? So I’m glad it was successful and I hope that it is ultimately successful by way of becoming legislation.

SG: Yeah, definitely. That sounds great. What are some of the things you’re interested in outside of work? Do you have any hobbies or passions or just something you’d like to share kind of on a more personal basis?

LA: I love hiking. I am passionate about hiking. None of my friends are so it’s always an obstacle to drag someone with me, and once the weather is even remotely nice, I pull out a trail map and look at anywhere I can go in sort of the Tri-state/New England area. So I’m very big on hiking and I’m still wildly passionate about hip hop. I mentioned that I organized the festival at Trinity. And I still follow sort of the culture, so to speak, very closely.

SG: That’s awesome. That sounds great. I’m glad you were able to kind of continue that passion after Trinity as well. Was there anything else that you wanted to share or that you think would be important for Trinity or fellow alumni to know about you?

LA: Let me see. I guess what might be of note is, or maybe perhaps I might offer some advice to students at Trinity: do not do every single thing I did. I had far too much on my plate to be quite candid. I barely graduated. So maybe just sort of making sure you find a more appropriate balance in your actual academic career.

SG:Definitely. Yeah. It does sound like you did a ton, which is impressive, but also it’d be difficult to manage, I’m sure.

LA: Yeah.

SG: Yeah, that’s definitely a great piece of advice. I feel like when you’re coming in as a first year, the advice is always like, do as much as you possibly can, but it gets to a certain point where you kind of need to pick some priorities and manage your time. So I think that’s definitely a good piece of advice.

LA: Yeah, absolutely. I can offer an anecdote. I think it was the last or second to last day of my internship program and an essay was due. I assumed it was due at 12:00 PM on one day, but it was actually due at 12:00 AM 12 hours earlier. I remember rushing out of the legislature and we’re running to Trinity to get my essay. I remember sitting in Mather near tears, but it’s situations like that that people should absolutely avoid.