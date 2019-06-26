A Passion for Politics – Thomas Hyde ’13

Interviewed by Brener De Souza ’22

BDS: What have you done since leaving Trinity? Work/Career? Family?

TH: After I graduated, I worked for 6 months in Washington, DC at a lobbying firm. Then I worked on the campaign of the then-Governor of Virginia (this was back in 2013). I’m from Connecticut originally, so I moved back and took a position at a lobbying firm called Capital Strategies Group. From there, I worked on Governor Malloy‘s Re-election campaign in 2014, and after that campaign, I was hired as a Special Assistant to the Governor. That was one of the coolest jobs I’ve ever had. Basically, I was the traveling assistant to the governor, so I was with him 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I was traveling all over the state and country and did a few international trips. I was then hired as the state director for the Hillary for America campaign, and ran the state operation from June to November 2016. For the last two years, I’ve been working at the Department of Economic and Community Development, which, among other things, works to recruit and retain businesses to the state. Originally I started off at Director of Outreach and, earlier this year, I was promoted to Director of Government Affairs. For the past two years, I have been working full-time and going to school full time at UCONN getting my Executive MBA which I just completed in May 2019.

Looking back, I got to do a lot of really interesting things in politics at a very young age. While I always knew I wanted to get into politics, it was actually a Trinity classmate that helped me get my first political job in Connecticut. This first job helped me get my start and that has helped propel me through the political landscape in Connecticut.

BDS: Is there anything you learned at Trinity that you’ve used or has helped you in your career?

TH: Learning to network was probably the single most important thing I learned at Trinity. There are a lot of Trinity alumni who work in politics. I realized, once I was working in government and politics, that I could see the real effect of what I learned about in class. Trinity does a great job of preparing you, in general, for the world, and especially for entering the workforce. I knew how to present myself and how to have serious conversations with others. I can honestly say that, if I had not gone to Trinity, I would not be where I am today.

BDS: What is your proudest accomplishment since graduating Trinity?

TH: I have always been interested in politics, so being able to work in that field right after college was a big accomplishment. Further, I was able to work my way into a position where I was the right hand man to the governor and that’s an enormous accomplishment for me.

BDS: What are some hobbies, passion projects, successes, or milestones, that you would like to share with Trinity?

TH: For the past two years I have really been consumed by work and school which meant all hobbies and passion projects were put on hold. However, now that I have recently graduated, I look forward to picking up where I left off. I will most likely continue to work on campaigns and potentially start a small campaign consulting firm on the side focused at the local level. I actually enjoy video production and believe that, with the rise of social media, there is a gap at the local level for high-quality, low-budget videos to promote candidates. One of my projects that I worked on during my MBA looked what it would take to start a small consulting firm, and I believe there could be significant value for candidates using social media to promote their candidacy.