“My Journey to Law School”- Molly Nichols ’18

Interviewed by Dorothy Anika ’22

DA:What have you done since leaving Trinity?

MN: I moved to Philadelphia to begin law school at the University of Pennsylvania where I am currently a rising 2L. At Penn Law I worked as a Business Law Research Assistant and have been actively involved in several affinity groups on campus. This summer I am interning for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia in the Legal Department of Supervision, Regulation and Credit unit. I am currently going through Penn Law’s on-campus interview process to pursue a career in transactional law or corporate litigation.

DA: That’s awesome. How has Trinity impacted you in terms of anything you learned at Trinity that you’ve used or that has helped you in your career

MN: Absolutely. Being a political science major at a liberal arts school equipped me with soft skills that I have used every day at law school and at my internship. First year law school classes require the ability to think critically, write analytically and conduct independent research. These are skills I developed and honed in my political science classes and through my Legal Studies and Writing, Rhetoric and Media Arts minors. For students considering law school I would highly recommend completing Trinity’s Legislative Internship Program and a senior thesis. I would also recommend courses that familiarize students with reading SCOTUS decisions such as Civil Liberties with Professor McMahon or Law, Argument and Public Policy with Professor Falk. The summer after my junior year at Trinity I interned at the Connecticut Division of Public Defender Services. This was a rewarding experience and it confirmed my desire to pursue a career in law.

DA: I am excited you narrowed down the opportunities you get at a liberal arts school since a lot of students have trouble verbalizing the value of a liberal arts school. Well put. What is your proudest accomplishment since graduating Trinity?

MN: It’s only been a year but I’m proud of the success I’ve had in law school, both academically and socially. In particular I’ve been actively involved with helping co-found a club called the National Association of Law Students with Disabilities here at Penn. The focus of our organization is to build a network of law students and practicing attorneys in the Philadelphia area who are passionate about diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. We also connect students with support services offered by the law school and the university.

DA: Indeed, you have been able to accomplish all these within a year sounds exciting and challenging with that big transition. You have really establish great grounds and many connections. What is something you would like other alums to know about you?

MN: I’m always happy to chat with alums who are considering law school! I thought about taking a gap year after graduation to diversify my work background but I’m confident that I made the right decision for myself by attending law school right away.

DA: This will inspire many students to go for what works best for them whether taking a gap year or not. It’s still challenging and a big decision. What are some hobbies/passion projects, successes, or milestones, that you would like Trinity to be aware of?

MN: I enjoy staying connected with Trinity through the Advancement Office where I volunteer as a class agent. I credit my success in law school to my Trinity experience and I value having the opportunity to give back to the community while staying involved in the college’s financial development.