Shampoo Success and Rock Star Children – Peter Wentz ’71

Interviewed by Kevin Torres ’21

KT: What have you done since leaving Trinity?

PW: I went Northwestern Law School and upon graduation I worked for the former senator and later vice president Joseph Biden for about two years. I went back to Chicago and was in a law firm two years and then for almost 20 years I was vice president and general counsel of a major consumer products company that subsequently merged with Unilever. I became an associate dean at Northwestern Law School and now I work at APCO Worldwide, which is a strategic communications firm. Most of my work is to help clients in crisis situations particularly when there is a legal component.

KT: Is there anything you learned at Trinity that you’ve used/has helped you in your career?

PW: The critical thinking at Trinity College was very helpful. I took a couple of courses that involved that and I thought it gave me a good foundation.

KT: What is your proudest accomplishment since graduating Trinity?

PW: I think serving as general counsel of a company that went from $100 million in sales to $1 billion. We sold more shampoo than anyone in the world for a few years! We were all proud of that accomplishment.

KT: What is something you would like other alums to know about you?

PW: My son with the same name is the “face man” and bass player for the band Fall Out Boy and my other son and daughter are equally creative. Also, I mentor and counsel people who want to go to law school. I stay connected with those students and give them advice when pursuing their legal career.

KT: What are some hobbies/passion projects, successes, or milestones, that you would like Trinity to be aware of?

PW: In what I have done as a lawyer and now at this communication firm, is to advance the company’s business rather than stifle it Rather than saying no, we can’t do this, we ask what we can work on within the bounds of the law.