Student Learning with AI at Trinity

College isn’t just about memorizing facts, it’s about learning to ask better questions, consider different viewpoints, and connect ideas in new ways. Now that artificial intelligence is becoming part of how we learn and explore, understanding it is more important than ever.

AI tools can give us information quickly and even inspire new ideas or help organize what we discover. However, these tools are not perfect. Sometimes AI creates information that sounds right but is actually false. It can reflect hidden biases, and often doesn’t show where its information comes from. That means we need to use these tools carefully and thoughtfully, relying on our own thinking and judgment.

Being ready to use AI responsibly means understanding what it can do and where it falls short. At Trinity, that means learning to check AI’s responses against trusted academic sources and thinking about ethical concerns like transparency and credit. Some classes may limit AI use to protect academic honesty, while others might encourage it as a helpful brainstorming partner. When you’re not sure, it’s always good to ask your instructors, librarians, or advisors – they’re here to support you.

AI should be a tool that helps us think more deeply, not a shortcut that replaces careful work. AI can bring in different perspectives and help spark new ideas, but it’s important to keep going back to original sources and to trust your own thinking. Being thoughtful and paying attention to details is still what good research is all about.

Libraries & Digital Learning is here to support this journey. We offer resources, workshops, and expert help to guide students and faculty in using AI tools responsibly. As AI continues to evolve, so will our approaches. Staying open, cautious, and curious will help us make the most of AI’s potential for learning and discovery… without losing sight of the deeper value of research.

Here are some helpful resources and events, created and curated by Trinity staff, to help guide your learning:

📚 Self-Paced Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence Course

Learn at your own pace through our new Moodle course:

👉 Fundamentals of AI Course

🤖 AI Resource Center

Explore strategies, tools, and examples of AI use in teaching, learning, and research through our guide:

👉 Artificial Intelligence Resource Center

🔮 AI Séance — October 31, 3–5 PM, LITC 182

Do you ever wish you could ask a historical (or fictional) figure what the past was like? On Halloween, join us for a digital séance to do just that. Using only laptops (bring your own or use ours) and AI, we’ll commune with the dead—aka generative AI technology—to ask burning questions and test whether AI can truly teach us about history (or anything at all). This hands-on, slightly haunted workshop invites curiosity, skepticism, and maybe a little courage. Costumes optional—but curiosity required.