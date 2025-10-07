More Than Just a Display, Celebrating the Freedom to Read

Banned Books Week is here, and this year we’re taking it to the next level. The library team has put together a big, bold display and a full week of events to celebrate the freedom to read and to explore stories that have been challenged, banned, or restricted in schools and libraries around the world.

You’ll find the display in the library all month long, packed with books that have sparked debate and conversation—from classics like The Catcher in the Rye, To Kill a Mockingbird, & Slaughterhouse-Five, to newer titles like The Hate U Give, Fun Home, Gender Queer, and Harry Potter. Some books include a short note explaining why it was banned or challenged, and we think you’ll be surprised by some of the reasons. The goal isn’t just to show what’s been censored, but to celebrate why these stories matter and why access to all voices is worth protecting.

Throughout the week, we’re also hosting a series of events for anyone who wants to get involved, learn something new, or just have some fun. On Monday, October 6, drop by the Cave Patio for an all-day read-out of 1984. You can listen, or grab the mic and read a few lines of one of the most famous banned books of all time. On Tuesday, stop by Level A for Blind Date with a Banned Book—pick a mystery book wrapped in paper, check it out, and take home a surprise story. On Wednesday, come to the A Level Gallery for the opening of Celebrate People’s History, a poster exhibit honoring social justice movements and the people who made them happen.

The week wraps up on Thursday, October 9, with a visit from Emily Drabinski, librarian, professor, and past president of the American Library Association. She’ll give a talk called “Beyond Book Bans: Building Power for the World We Want” (with lunch provided!), followed by a hands-on zine-making workshop in the afternoon and a reception to close out the day.

All events are free and open to everyone, and you’re welcome to drop in for any part that interests you. Whether you stop by the display, read a banned book, make a zine, or just join a conversation, you’ll be part of a campus-wide celebration of curiosity, creativity, and the freedom to read.