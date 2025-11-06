Free Speech and the Power of Expression

What does it mean to speak freely, and who gets to decide where the limits lie? This month’s library display explores the evolving story of free speech through history, activism, media, and higher education. From the outspoken activism of Emma Goldman to the digital disinformation era, these books highlight how expression has shaped (and been shaped by) democracy, identity, and power.

The display features over 60 titles, including A Dangerous Woman: The Graphic Biography of Emma Goldman, Cheap Speech, Freedom for the Thought That We Hate, and Perilous Times: Free Speech in Wartime. Together, they trace the freedom of opinion from the early 20th century to today’s online debates and campus dialogues.

For college students, free speech isn’t just a constitutional topic… it’s a lived experience! It grounds academic freedom, fuels activism, and challenges each of us to listen, debate, and learn in a diverse community. In a time of rapid information exchange and deep polarization, these books encourage reflection on how expression can both empower and endanger, connect and divide.

Visit the display in the library this month to explore the many sides of free speech; past, present, and future.

All are welcome to browse, reflect, and join the conversation.